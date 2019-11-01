SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".

Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road.

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway.

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers.

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare".

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident.

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks.