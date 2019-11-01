Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 11:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        News Police said a white ute was seen driving erratically in the CBD at the time.

        • 1st Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        premium_icon 'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        News ONLINE POLL: Do you support decriminalisation of drugs?

        Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

        premium_icon Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

        News The community nominated 18 childcare centres on the Coffs Coast and the winner...

        Targeting critical foster carer shortage

        premium_icon Targeting critical foster carer shortage

        News Seeking to remedy a critical shortage of carers for children over nine-years-old in...