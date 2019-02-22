Menu
Aaron Jay Fargher used details from a stolen driver's licence to order a mobile phone which put his victim in $3000 debt.
Crime

Scammer gives own name, address in phone fraud

Amber Hooker
by
22nd Feb 2019 9:00 AM
Subscriber only

A SCAMMER landed his victim in $3000 debt when he used her stolen licence, but an email containing his full name and birth year, to order a mobile phone.

Aaron Jay Fargher still managed to avoid prosecution for almost three years after he opened the Vodafone account online using the woman's details, and the email address containing "aaronjayfargher1990".

The account was also linked to his home address in Mapleton.

The Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday heard the victim had reported her purse stolen from Mapleton, and in the following years received numerous calls from what she later discovered was a debt collection agency.

Fargher pleaded guilty to fraud.

The court heard he was a heavy ice user at the time of offending and sold the phone to buy drugs.

He had been using since he was aged 13, but stopped two years ago and relapsed once.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told the court officers found Fargher at the Nambour Railway Station and revealed he was wanted in relation to the offence.

Fargher told them he used Google search to look up "driver's licence" and found an image containing the woman's personal details.

At the time, Fargher was on a suspended prison sentence after he breached an intensive correction order.

He told the court he was now "trying hard to be a normal citizen".

Fargher was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, and magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist activated his three-month suspended sentence to be served cumulatively.

The six-month term was immediately suspended and operational for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay $3000 restitution.

