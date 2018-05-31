Scam parking notices on the Coffs Coast.

HERE'S another one you can delete from your in-box. It might look all official at first but don't be fooled, Coffs Harbour City Council does not email parking infringements.

Council's Facebook page is warning locals to disregard and delete any email alleging to be from them requesting payment for parking fines.

As stated in their post, "If you receive an email claiming to be an infringement notice from Coffs Harbour City Council, please delete it. This is a scam. Council never sends infringement notices or follow-ups via email.”

DELETE: Coffs Harbour City Council does not email parking fines. Wendy Andrews

And if the wording on the email doesn't arouse your suspicions the dollar amount for the penalty should - "$30 for parking longer than permitted.” We wish. The penalty for parking continuously for longer than permitted, and parking without a valid ticket in NSW as determined by the RMS is up around $100.

For more information on current scam alerts visit here