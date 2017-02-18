Scale model planes in action

PROFESSIONAL miniature aircraft pilots will descend on the Coffs Coast this weekend to attend the Banana Coast RC Flyers annual Scale Rally.

Flyers from all over Australia will be attending the three-day event.

Three World Championship competitors and four US National competitors are among members of the Model Aeronautical Association of Australia who will fly their miniature model aircraft over the weekend.

The aircraft will be flown from 9am, with judging and a presentation taking place tomorrow.

Banana Coast RC Flyers Club member Martin Cochrane says this year's event will bring together local aircraft enthusiasts, with the aim of gathering more public interest in the club.

Martin said most of the aircraft will be flown on Saturday.

"Model planes based on World War I, World War II and Korean War aircraft, as well as aerobatic models, will all be on display," Martin said.

The rally will include a swap and sell of model aircraft and parts, a raffle, and plenty of food and drink will be available.

The free event is open to all members of the public, and will be held at the Coffs Clay Target Club on Solitary Islands Way.