Scaffolding comes down on Coffs Central

UPGRADE: The new-look of Gowings' Coffs Central shopping centre is being unveiled. Trevor Veale

THE new facade of Gowings' Coffs Central has been revealed in part to the public, as works continue on the $30million shopping centre upgrade.

Glass offices and a new timber facade are now visible on the upper storeys of the Harbour Dr building. The project is seeing a new entrance built onto Gordon St, along with a reconfiguration of the level-one mall area.

Kmart's Coffs Harbour city centre store is fast taking shape opposite the food court in Coffs Central. Contributed

Internally, works continue on transforming the old Big W space into Coffs Harbour's long-awaited city centre Kmart store.

Construction is expected to be completed in the middle of the year.

Kmart is expected to open for trade prior to Easter.