Scaffolding comes down on Coffs Central

UPGRADE: The new-look of Gowings' Coffs Central shopping centre is being unveiled.
THE new facade of Gowings' Coffs Central has been revealed in part to the public, as works continue on the $30million shopping centre upgrade.

Glass offices and a new timber facade are now visible on the upper storeys of the Harbour Dr building. The project is seeing a new entrance built onto Gordon St, along with a reconfiguration of the level-one mall area.

Kmart's Coffs Harbour city centre store is fast taking shape opposite the food court in Coffs Central.
Internally, works continue on transforming the old Big W space into Coffs Harbour's long-awaited city centre Kmart store.

Construction is expected to be completed in the middle of the year.

Kmart is expected to open for trade prior to Easter.

