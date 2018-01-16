Scaffolding comes down on Coffs Central

THE new facade of Gowings' Coffs Central has been revealed in part to the public, as works continue on the $30million shopping centre upgrade.
Glass offices and a new timber facade are now visible on the upper storeys of the Harbour Dr building. The project is seeing a new entrance built onto Gordon St, along with a reconfiguration of the level-one mall area.
Internally, works continue on transforming the old Big W space into Coffs Harbour's long-awaited city centre Kmart store.
Construction is expected to be completed in the middle of the year.
Kmart is expected to open for trade prior to Easter.