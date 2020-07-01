Say ‘Om Yeah!’ to yoga centre’s birthday bash

A LOT can be said about stepping back and taking a breath and for Eden Hookway-Jones, it usually leads to something great.

When Ms Hookway-Jones fell in love with Yoga while on a six-month break from her teaching career, it led her to travel to India to learn more about the discipline.

Fast forward three years and she is now celebrating the first birthday of her Coffs Harbour yoga studio, Om Yeah Yoga, with an open day this Saturday.

“When you are working so hard you sometimes forget your passions or dreams,” she said.

“I knew I wanted to know more (about yoga) for myself and when I taught one class in my exam I thought wow, I can do this and I really like it.

“I just had one of those moments – this is what I need to do.”

It certainly hasn’t been all plain sailing for the CBD studio, with bushfires and the coronavirus pandemic throwing up obstacles for the first time-business owner to negotiate.

Then, after teaching upwards of 25 classes a week, the break caused by the pandemic served as another opportunity to take a step back and re-evaluate.

Coming out of lockdown Ms Hookway-Jones has diversified the studio and created the “Sangha Space”.

“In Sanskrit, Sangha means community, I want the studio to be a place of connection and health” she said.

“During the lockdown I had time to reflect and think about my priorities and I wanted the community – both online and in the studio – to experience more teachers and styles.

“There is more of a wellness hub feel to the studio now.”

Ebony Zander of YourIntention, Alli Jaye of MellowTribe Yoga, Eden Hookway-Jones of Om Yeah Yoga and Rebecca Wilson of YoungYogis Yoga. The yoga teachers have come together at Om Yeah Yoga space in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Hayley Carlisle/Carlisle Photography.

Ms Hookway-Jones said she missed championing others when working by herself, and now working with other yoga teachers has allowed her to do that while building a sense of community.

“Under the banner of Om Yeah Yoga I now get to share the space with all these other people who also offer something different and unique to them,” she said.

“I want the Sangha – the community inside Om Yeah – to really grow, and I want them to experience even more of the world of wellness and yoga than I can offer by myself.”

Om Yeah Yoga is at 20 Park Avenue Laneway in Coffs Harbour and the open day kicks off at 8am this Saturday, July 4.

The community are invited to come and experience the new offerings, from the more meditative Osho Kundalini session to family oriented ‘Dance Yoga’ with YoungYogis.

Due to coronavirus regulations bookings are essential, visit omyeahyoga.com.au or email eden@omyeahyoga.com.au for more details.