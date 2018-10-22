Say no to high fuel prices

There's no end in sight for high fuel prices on the Coffs Coast.

Trevor Veale

IF you've been putting off refuelling your car in hope prices will drop, you'll be waiting awhile.

School holidays are often blamed for rising prices but weekly averages over the past three weeks show it's not the case as fuel prices reach a national average high.

On the first week of holidays, the average price on the Coffs Coast for unleaded was 159, in the second week, it was 161.1 and last week reached a high of 163.2.

"Sometimes we do see prices increase in school holiday times but they're over and prices are still rising and doesn't look like there's much relief in sight,” Rebecca Page, spokesperson for NRMA said.

Rebecca said with about 14 service stations on the Coffs Coast, they're all high and there doesn't seem to be any inter servo competition going on at all which is not unusual for Coffs Harbour.

"We've not seen the national unleaded average this high for four and a half years and diesel prices are at their highest in ten years,” Rebecca said.

To take a stand against the rising fuel prices, a national petition is being shared around social media urging people not to refuel between Friday, October 26 from 12am to 11.59pm on and Saturday, October 27.

The petition states, "the Australian Government take an extra 10% GST on top of the fuel excise which in turn is driving up fuel prices.”

"We are wanting to achieve more affordable fuel to all Australians.”

"We therefore ask the House to consider in the interests of the Citizens of Australia our proposal for removing the GST on the fuel excise and also lowering the fuel excise and a Royal Commission into fuel prices and price gouging.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive places to refuel today for diesel is 163.9 at Bonville independent and 171.9 at Coles Express Coffs Harbour.

For unleaded, the cheapest is 159.9 at Liberty Sapphire Beach and most expensive is 167.9 at Coles Express Coffs Harbour.

For more information or to sign the official government petition, visit goo.gl/Zo79j6