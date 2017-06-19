Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub, thanks largely to the new life breathed into what was once the towns Methodist Church; and its owners are holding a wedding open day this weekend to showcase their stunning venue.

Cedar Bar & Kitchen opened in December 2015 and while hugely popular as a dining destination, it's wedding business is also flourishing.

"Six months into opening we hosted our first reception and it's been busy since; we had a wedding every weekend in May,” Director and events manager Victoria Harper said.

Victoria said their brides and grooms love the mix of old and new in the gorgeous former church, and the very personal service the team provides.

"We really do tailor our food and beverage offering; if someone from Sydney really loves a craft beer in Alexandria we're happy to get a keg for them and we can also source wine if there's a particular one they love.”

Food is also a little different at Cedar.

"We serve the sit down weddings as share style so everyone gets to try everything; it's not just steak or chicken and we've found that's what 99% of our brides and grooms want,” Victoria said.

Cedar Bar & Kitchen will be in its full bridal finery, complete with breathtaking styling and floral installations at the open day on Sunday from 11am-3pm at 8 Church Street, Bellingen.