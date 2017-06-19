20°
Business

Say "I do&#8221; in old Bellingen church

Melissa Martin | 19th Jun 2017 3:00 PM
Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo
Cedar Bellingen Wedding Expo Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Bellingen is fast becoming a destination wedding hub, thanks largely to the new life breathed into what was once the towns Methodist Church; and its owners are holding a wedding open day this weekend to showcase their stunning venue.

Cedar Bar & Kitchen opened in December 2015 and while hugely popular as a dining destination, it's wedding business is also flourishing.

"Six months into opening we hosted our first reception and it's been busy since; we had a wedding every weekend in May,” Director and events manager Victoria Harper said.

Victoria said their brides and grooms love the mix of old and new in the gorgeous former church, and the very personal service the team provides.

"We really do tailor our food and beverage offering; if someone from Sydney really loves a craft beer in Alexandria we're happy to get a keg for them and we can also source wine if there's a particular one they love.”

Food is also a little different at Cedar.

"We serve the sit down weddings as share style so everyone gets to try everything; it's not just steak or chicken and we've found that's what 99% of our brides and grooms want,” Victoria said.

Cedar Bar & Kitchen will be in its full bridal finery, complete with breathtaking styling and floral installations at the open day on Sunday from 11am-3pm at 8 Church Street, Bellingen.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Luxury Sapphire Beach home is this week's Agent Pick

Luxury Sapphire Beach home is this week's Agent Pick

McGrath Coffs Harbour selling agent Karen Brown's Property Pick of the Week is this stunning Sapphire home.

Final Bongil Bongil plan submissions almost due

NATURAL BEAUTY: Bike riders enjoy the charms of Bongil Bongil National Park.

August 14 the deadline for Bongil Bongil submissions

Women make AFL history

TRAIL BLAZERS: The first women's AFL match to be played in the region saw a North Coast team fall narrowly to Ballina.

Inaugural women's AFL game in the region a great success.

Man found deceased at local pool

Ambulance

A MAN, aged in his early 60s, found deceased.

Local Partners

New emergency department specialists join the ranks

MACKSVILLE District Hospital has officially welcomed two new specialist doctors to its Emergency Department.

Ali finds his tune again after life changing move

TUNING IN: Ali Eibo, better known as Shkaki on stage, is a Syrian refugee settling into Coffs Harbour with his wife and two sons.

Musical refuge found in Coffs

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

Vans, campers and towing power

The Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show is bringing the best holidaying experiences in Australia to the Coffs Harbour Race Course this weekend.

The 14th annual Coffs Coast 4WD Caravan and Camping Show on tomorrow

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 1 Auction 8th July...

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,009,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Country Home Minutes from the City

142 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 4 $739,000

Set on 5 acres among the idyllic scenery of Bonville, this spacious family home is surrounded by rolling green lawns and a fenced paddock, along with a shed and an...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $629,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

33 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

What could be better than moving into a brand new home? What if that home was in a sought after family friendly estate only minutes to everything? This brand new...

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

&quot;Sawtell Cracker!&quot;

16 Cunningham Cres, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Expressions Of...

This home represents a great opportunity to further capitalise on a fantastic location with water views and a solid building footprint. Relax and enjoy the...

Opportunity is Knocking!

133 Bark Hut Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $498,000

Offers Welcome Prior to Auction Located in a highly sought after area near the Country Club estate of Woolgoolga, this neat and tidy 3 bedroom , 2 bathrooms...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Home Central Retail Centre snapped up by investors

Multi-million dollar sale secured for bulky goods shopping centre.

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!