Say goodbye to the winter chill

DRINKING hot cups of tea, rugging up in winter woolies and slipping into ugg boots to beat the cold will soon be a thing of the past as we move into the warmer months of the year.

As winter draws to an end, it's time to enjoy the last of the fresh mornings and chilling winds before Spring hits with warmer weather in only ten days.

Temperatures are predicted to be around 20 degrees this weekend with much needed rain a 90% possibility according to Weatherzone.

"Despite the cold days and very cool mornings, the calendar tells us that Spring is around the corner,” reader Peter Fraser wrote.

"The temperature at Upper Orara was three degrees this morning and the photo records that chill with a good frost at Secomb's bridge. The suns rays assure us of a fine day.”

Morning temperatures on the weekend are predicted to be warmer for the early risers by Weatherzone at a mild 10 degrees.