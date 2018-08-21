Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Early morning frost at Upper Orara.
Early morning frost at Upper Orara. Peter Fraser
News

Say goodbye to the winter chill

21st Aug 2018 1:00 PM

DRINKING hot cups of tea, rugging up in winter woolies and slipping into ugg boots to beat the cold will soon be a thing of the past as we move into the warmer months of the year.

As winter draws to an end, it's time to enjoy the last of the fresh mornings and chilling winds before Spring hits with warmer weather in only ten days.

Temperatures are predicted to be around 20 degrees this weekend with much needed rain a 90% possibility according to Weatherzone.

"Despite the cold days and very cool mornings, the calendar tells us that Spring is around the corner,” reader Peter Fraser wrote.

"The temperature at Upper Orara was three degrees this morning and the photo records that chill with a good frost at Secomb's bridge. The suns rays assure us of a fine day.”

Morning temperatures on the weekend are predicted to be warmer for the early risers by Weatherzone at a mild 10 degrees.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Prescription overdose deaths rise

    premium_icon Prescription overdose deaths rise

    News Prescription opioids, including codeine and oxycodone, are the leading cause of accidental overdose deaths - and regional residents are being hit the hardest.

    Speeding idiots’ shocking reasons for breaking the law

    Speeding idiots’ shocking reasons for breaking the law

    News BLOKES speed because they reckon they can handle it while women do so because...

    Average incomes on the coast are too low for local rents

    premium_icon Average incomes on the coast are too low for local rents

    News Have your say on the rent-wage divide on the North Coast below

    Trading trash for treasure at Sawtell

    Trading trash for treasure at Sawtell

    News Purchase goods with trash - literally.

    Local Partners