Say ciao to Coffs Coast’s new eatery

THE grand opening of Papaveros, which aptly translates to 'poppy', marks the beginning of a new era for the C.ex Group as it expands to bring brand new dining experiences to the Coffs Coast.

The Italian restaurant and cafe is the second new addition to open at C.ex Coffs after the Ribeye Rooftop Bar & Kitchen, boasting views of the city, was unveiled around a month ago.

The menu for Papaveros was developed by Italian-trained chefs Henry Delfin and Don Dig.

C.ex Group marketing manager Shona Hunter said the restaurant and cafe, located on the ground floor, had a great turn out at Wednesday's grand opening.

Papaveros chef Don Dig works his magic in the kitchen.

She said the pasta used in Papaveros' dishes was locally made and the pizza was made using the restaurant's in-house pizza oven.

"We were really busy and we've had great feedback, people are enjoying being able to dine in at a new space in Coffs," she said.

"We're serving pizzas and pastas, as well as some really nice, authentic Italian-style mains."

Papaveros has opened on the ground floor of C.ex Coffs.

Papaveros also boasts a coffee bar that's accessible from Vernon St.

Papaveros is open for lunch and dinner Mondays-Fridays, and dinner on Saturdays.

For bookings phone 02 6652 3888. If you're planning an event or Christmas party, give the events team a call on 02 6691 9289.