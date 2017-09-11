24°
Sport

Saxby wins back-to-back North Coast Open titles

North Coast Women's Open winner Tamika Saxby (left) and runner-up Sanayna Kurruville.
North Coast Women's Open winner Tamika Saxby (left) and runner-up Sanayna Kurruville.

COFFS Harbour's own Tamika Saxby won a second consecutive North Coast Open crown after an entertaining final.

North Coast Women's Open winner Tamika Saxby reaches for a forehand return in the final against Sanayna Kurruville.
North Coast Women's Open winner Tamika Saxby reaches for a forehand return in the final against Sanayna Kurruville.

Meeting Indian 10th seed Sunayna Kuruvilla, Saxby dominated from the front with controlled tight drives and well placed shots to the high court as she forced Kuruvilla to defend early.

With a two games lead Saxby stepped up the pace, using the high ball with precision placements, nullifying Kuruvilla's efforts of getting into the game.

Saxby closed out the match in three to retain the North Coast title she won last year and was pleased with her efforts to win 11-7 11-6 11-3.

"Pleased with how I hit the ball today and tried to keep it away from Sunayna," she said.

"Sunayna will definitely be one to watch but really happy with how I played today and win here at home."

The Men's Final between number three seed Dimitri Steinmann and qualifier Abhay Singh saw the Swiss player apply some tight drives to the forehand court, forcing Singh to defend early in the opening game to take the points and go one up.

Steinmann raced away in the second game as Singh appeared to struggle to find his rhythm and put any pressure on his opponent.

Down by two games, Singh rallied better in the third but was unable to reproduce the form he displayed in Saturday's semi final, going down in straight games 11-5 11-1 11-5.

The North Coast Open win provided Steinmann with back-to-back titles having won the Tara Volkswagen Bega Open last weekend.

"Pleased to win today as I was feeling good coming into the match," Steinmann said.

"Enjoyed playing here in Coffs Harbour and hope to be back next year."

North Coast Men's Open winner Dimitri Steinmann (left) and runner-up Abhay Singh.
North Coast Men's Open winner Dimitri Steinmann (left) and runner-up Abhay Singh.

Topics:  coffs harbour dimitri steinmann north coast open psa squash sunanya kuruvilla tamika saxby

Coffs Coast Advocate
Keeping children safe from abuse and neglect

Keeping children safe from abuse and neglect

A new evidence-based support program in Coffs Harbour has commenced, giving vulnerable families the chance to develop a safe home environment for their children

Man arrested, another at large over armed robbery

Coffs Clarence LAC are appealing for public assistance to locate the second man allegedly involved.

Man charged over alleged armed robbery in Sawtell.

Coffs on the list of top 10 best value holiday spots

Coffs Harbour has been rated a top 10 best value holiday destination.

With the spring school holidays just weeks away Coffs is booking out

A sad day for Woolgoolga

Woolgoolga is losing it's independent supermarket with Carlo's IGA closing.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Local Partners

Lions' roar hauls in Bombers' flying start

COFFS United has claimed back-to-back Men's Premier League titles after overcoming a terrible start against Boambee.

Eagles rock after penalty shootout

Boambee captain Krista Paunovic foils a Woolgoolga attacking raid in the Women's 1st Division grand final.

Boambee wins Women's 1st Division crown over Woolgoolga.

Broncos skipper racing to be fit for elimination final

Darius Boyd at Monday's training session at Red Hill.

DARIUS Boyd is still no certainty to play Friday.