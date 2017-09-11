Saxby wins back-to-back North Coast Open titles

COFFS Harbour's own Tamika Saxby won a second consecutive North Coast Open crown after an entertaining final.

North Coast Women's Open winner Tamika Saxby reaches for a forehand return in the final against Sanayna Kurruville.

Meeting Indian 10th seed Sunayna Kuruvilla, Saxby dominated from the front with controlled tight drives and well placed shots to the high court as she forced Kuruvilla to defend early.

With a two games lead Saxby stepped up the pace, using the high ball with precision placements, nullifying Kuruvilla's efforts of getting into the game.

Saxby closed out the match in three to retain the North Coast title she won last year and was pleased with her efforts to win 11-7 11-6 11-3.

"Pleased with how I hit the ball today and tried to keep it away from Sunayna," she said.

"Sunayna will definitely be one to watch but really happy with how I played today and win here at home."

The Men's Final between number three seed Dimitri Steinmann and qualifier Abhay Singh saw the Swiss player apply some tight drives to the forehand court, forcing Singh to defend early in the opening game to take the points and go one up.

Steinmann raced away in the second game as Singh appeared to struggle to find his rhythm and put any pressure on his opponent.

Down by two games, Singh rallied better in the third but was unable to reproduce the form he displayed in Saturday's semi final, going down in straight games 11-5 11-1 11-5.

The North Coast Open win provided Steinmann with back-to-back titles having won the Tara Volkswagen Bega Open last weekend.

"Pleased to win today as I was feeling good coming into the match," Steinmann said.

"Enjoyed playing here in Coffs Harbour and hope to be back next year."