Tamika Saxby lost her Commonwealth Games round of 16 match on the Gold Coast.
Saxby knocked out of Comm Games

Brad Greenshields
by
6th Apr 2018 7:15 PM

IT was a hard fought contest but unfortunately for Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby her Commonwealth Games campaign is over.

Saxby met Joshna Chinappa in the round of 16 ladies singles match and the taller, more experienced Indian got the early jump in all three matches.

Chinappa certainly didn't dominate the match but was able to execute better during the important points to win in three games 11-6 11-8 11-4.

Tonight's match on the main court at Oxenford Studios on the Gold Coast lasted 26 minutes.

