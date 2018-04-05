Saxby easily wins first Commonwealth Games match

Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby practicing on the Gold Coast ahead of her first Commonwealth Games match which she won on Thursday night.

Coffs Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby practicing on the Gold Coast ahead of her first Commonwealth Games match which she won on Thursday night. Tkreek Photography

COFFS Harbour squash player Tamika Saxby is through to the round of 16 in the ladies singles at the Commonwealth Games.

If Saxby had any nerves in her opening match of the tournament on the Gold Coast they didn't show as the 24 year-old quickly clicked into gear against Eilidh Bridgeman from the Cayman Islands.

The 15th seed needed only three games and a total of 13 minutes to win 11-4 11-2 11-1.

Bridgeman never held the lead at any stage of a game and Saxby didn't allow her opponent to string together a couple of winning points that might've seen the Coffs Coast's Australian representative put under any pressure.

The win means Saxby will fulfil one of her biggest goals for the games which is to play on the main court at the Oxenford Studios venue which boast glass walls for maximum spectator and television viewing.

The match due to start at 6pm on Friday will be against the eight-seed Joshna Chinappa from India.

Chinappa had little trouble getting past Papua New Guinea's Lynette Vai, winning 11-3 11-7 11-2.