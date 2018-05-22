Sawtell/Toormina officially on a roll

TOP OF THE TREE: Sawtell/Toormina has opened up a gap on the rest of the field after a 60 point win in Saturday's local derby against the Coffs Breakers at Richardson Park.

TOP OF THE TREE: Sawtell/Toormina has opened up a gap on the rest of the field after a 60 point win in Saturday's local derby against the Coffs Breakers at Richardson Park. Brad Greenshields

SAWTELL/TOORMINA'S unbeaten start to the season continues after a thumping second half secured a local derby victory.

The Saints turned a half-time lead of only 10 points over the Coffs Breakers into a 60-point schellacking thanks to six unanswered goals in the third term.

Sawtell/Toormina has now extended its lead over the Breakers on the premiership ladder to three matches.

As the reigning premier, the Coffs Breakers now has their work cut out to maintain contact with its nearest rival.

The Saints welcomed Jimmy Angel back for his first match of the season and the old stager proved he can still mix it at this level with three goals.

Big man Leif Stuart chimed in with three goals of his own in just his second match of the season to give the Saints a much more familiar and threatening look in attack.

Nick Stanlan-Velt continued his season of consistency with three goals while Royce Close returned from Alice Springs to add two.

The key difference in the match was speed.

In last year's AFL North Coast grand final, Sawtell/Toormina was blasted off the ground by the superior pace of the Coffs Breakers.

On that day, the Saints looked old and slow with many of their veterans being exposed for a lack of leg speed.

Saturday saw a younger Sawtell/Toormina outfit take to the field against the Coffs Breakers and it was the Saints who looked quicker and finished the day with 10 individual goal kickers. Four of those posted multiple totals.

The Breakers find themselves in the middle of an injury crisis that isn't likely to end soon. Coach Kevin Wilson is sweating on the return of key players and will be urging the club medicos to get those players back on the park.

The Sawtell women's season is almost a carbon copy of the men as they maintained a firm grip on the top of the ladder with a 40-point win over the Breakers.

The Breakers held Sawtell to just three goals in the first three quarters but an inability to create scoreboard pressure themselves brought about the Breakers' undoing.

Keira Bassett continued her hot form in front of goal with three majors.

AFL NORTH COAST

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

3.3 6.9 12.11 16.13 (109)

COFFS BREAKERS

3.3 5.5 5.6 7.7 (49)

Goals - Saw: J. Angel 3, L. Stuart 3, M. Napier 2, L. Draper-Bell 2, H. Bird, J. Little, M. Trotter, D. Johnson, J. Perks, A. Boatfield. Coffs: N. Stanlan-Velt 3, R. Close 2, T. Clayton, S. Close.

PORT MACQUARIE

3.2 8.3 12.8 14.11 (95)

GRAFTON

1.3 2.5 4.7 9.12 (66)

Goals - Port: S. Johnson 4, L. Boxhall 4, B. Hayward 2, B. Nelson, D. Cameron, T. Marmo, F. Carroll. Graf: C. Curthoys 2, K. Francis 2, L. Goodall, E. Whitty, T. Kopp, L. Stanford, J. McDonald.

AFL North Coast Women

Sawtell /Toormina 6.5 (41) def Coffs Breakers 0.1 (1)