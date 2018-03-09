Sawtell's youngsters shine at State Champs

Cloe Nolan from the Sawtell SLSC crosses the line to win the under-14 beach run at the 2018 NSW Age Surf Life Saving Championships.

Cloe Nolan from the Sawtell SLSC crosses the line to win the under-14 beach run at the 2018 NSW Age Surf Life Saving Championships.

SAWTELL SLSC returned from the 2018 NSW Age Surf Life Saving Championships with a haul of six medals.

It was enough to see the club record the best results of all the North Coast clubs at Blacksmiths Beach, Lake Macquarie.

The medals saw Swatell accrue enough points to finish the championships in 18th position overall on the points table.

Cloe Nolan was the club's sole gold medallist after taking out the under-14 Beach Run. She also won a bronze in the Board Race.

Patrick Carey and David Howard teamed up to win silver in the under-12 Board Rescue. The under-14 Male Board Relay team were also silver medallists.

Hayley Fischer won bronze in the under-14 Beach Sprint while the under-14 Female Board Relay team also took home a bronze medal for their efforts.