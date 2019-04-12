Sawtell's golden generation are raising each other's game

THE DREAM TEAM: Alyssa Golding, Emily Meacham, Libby Waugh and Kate Murray have pushed each other to new heights.

WATER SPORTS: The Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club has nurtured brilliant athletes both on the water and sand for decades, but the current crop of girls may give any previous generations a run for their money.

Alyssa Golding, Emily Meacham, Libby Waugh and Kate Murray all compete for Sawtell in the U17 age group and have formed a lethal team.

Golding, Meacham and Waugh recently combined to win gold at the Australian Surf Life Saving Titles in the U17 female ski relay. Golding and Meacham then united with Murray to claim silver in the U17 female board relay.

Coach Sean Golding said having the four girls training together on a regular basis takes them to the next level.

"We have four girls fighting for three positions. So having the four of them makes them work really hard to try and get into the team,” Golding said.

"So it is like iron sharpening iron.”

Golding said it's a great feat for Sawtell to have these four athletes all organically part of the club, as it can often not be the case in other areas.

"They all patrol at Sawtell and compete at Sawtell. A lot of the other clubs buy athletes to compete for them so they can win medals.”

With all four being fiercely competitive, Golding said his biggest achievement as a coach is having all four as friends, with egos thrown out at the door.

"It's been so fantastic coaching them, they're really well grounded girls and I've put a lot of time and effort into them so to get results is fantastic.”