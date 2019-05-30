Sawtell's BMX bandits fly at the Australian Championships

NATIONAL FINALISTS: Jake Major, Kye Reid and Ben McDonald all made the final at the BMX Australia National Championships.

NATIONAL FINALISTS: Jake Major, Kye Reid and Ben McDonald all made the final at the BMX Australia National Championships. TREVOR VEALE

BMX: They may be from different generations but a mutual passion has moulded three Coffs Coast athletes into top calibre competitors.

Jake Major, Kye Reid and Ben McDonald have just returned from the BMX Australia National Championships and all three made their respective finals.

Held in Shepparton Victoria, the Sawtell BMX Club trio were away from home for a week as they chased glory against the best riders from the country.

Ben McDonald is the eldest of the group and competed in the 45-49 men's 20-inch division. He qualified for the final and managed to finish eighth.

Ben is recognised as an old-school rider and has been in the game for a long time, having competed at the top level for years.

The veteran has also become an excellent sounding board for his younger teammates after only joining the club this year.

Kye Reid's performance in Shepparton left a lot of people scratching their heads, and for good reason.

Having won the NSW and ACT titles last year, Kye decided to have a break from the sport.

The 19-year-old only hopped on the bike again a month before nationals, and with minimal fitness the Sawtell native somehow came sixth in the 17-24 men's cruiser category.

Kye's feat was impressive as he had a bad crash a week prior to leaving for Shepparton, one which left the young gun wondering whether he would be right in time for the show-piece event.

Jake Major had his first taste of the national titles in Shepparton and certainly wasn't overawed by the occasion.

Competing in the 8-10 cruiser boys, Jake qualified for the final and finished eighth.

"The pressure in the final was nothing compared to the semi final where I needed top four to progress to final. I was shaking with nerves,” Jake said.

After his great success on the national stage, Jake will now ramp up training ahead of the NSW Titles in October.