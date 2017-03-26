Sawtell win title in a canter

SAWTELL'S dominance throughout the summer was there for all to see during the grand final when it produced a scintillating bowling performance to set up an easy win.

Nana Glen's strong batting line-up was reduced to a panicking rabble in less than two hours at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park as first Ben Andrews then Richie Gallichan tore through the opposition to have the Lizards dismissed for a paltry 46.

The match was over as a contest almost as quickly as it begun and Sawtell passed the required total in the 11th over for the loss of only one wicket.

Play continued for an hour today as the Sawtell batsmen snuffed out any hopes Nana Glen had of a miracle come from behind victory.

SAWTELL 5-175 (T.Welsford 62, T.Mitchell 42, T.Dierick 27) def NANA GLEN 46 (J,Saker 15n.o, R.Gallichan 4-9, B.Andrews 4-19).