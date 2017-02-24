28°
Sawtell the Twenty20 champs

24th Feb 2017 7:30 AM
David Angus-Crouch plays to the offside for Sawtell in the CHDCA Twenty20 final against Nana Glen. cricket 23 February 2017 Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
David Angus-Crouch plays to the offside for Sawtell in the CHDCA Twenty20 final against Nana Glen. cricket 23 February 2017 Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

SAWTELL claimed the Twenty20 competition with a resounding 54 run win over Nana Glen.

Batting first in the final against Nana Glen on Thursday night, Sawtell was off to a shaky start losing three early wickets before Tim Welsford and Michael Oates combined for a vital partnership.

Welsford made a hard hitting half century while Oates played more than just a support role in a stand that captain Brad Lewis said was the key behind his team reaching an imposing score.

"They (Welsford and Oates) put on about a 90 run partnership and steadied the ship and it helped us manage to get to 178 which was a good total," Lewis said.

Nana Glen's run chase got off to a steady start but Lewis said the introduction of spin bowling proved to be the opposition's downfall.

"The wicket was a little bit slow and holding up so young Davey Schute got three wickets and Trent Dierick got a couple as well," he said.

"Those guys bowled eight overs in the middle there and stemmed their flow of runs because obviously they like to hit the ball."

With both teams occupying the top two positions on the CHDCA first grade table, Lewis said the win has meaning.

"I think it does (have meaning), to get a win against them coming into the semi finals

"I thought it was a good win."

Topics:  chdca coffs coast sport and leisure park coffs harbour district cricket association cricket nana glen sawtell twenty20

