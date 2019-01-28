Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP BAT: Brad Lewis was in fine form with the bat against Coffs Colts Red in their T20 clash, scoring 79 runs of 37 balls.
TOP BAT: Brad Lewis was in fine form with the bat against Coffs Colts Red in their T20 clash, scoring 79 runs of 37 balls. Leigh Jensen
Sport

Sawtell transfer Premier League dominance into T20

Sam Flanagan
by
28th Jan 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The juggernaut that is the Sawtell Cricket Club is showing no signs of slowing down, with the club's T20 team sweeping all before them so far in the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association T20 Cup.

Three rounds into the competition and the side is unbeaten, having taken care of Coffs Colts White, Diggers and Colts Red.

In the most recent game against the Colts Red, Sawtell batted first and put together the mammoth total of 196, mainly due to an explosive innings from Brad Lewis.

The opener smacked 79 runs off just 37 deliveries in a knock which included eleven fours and three sixes.

Lewis had great support from second drop Tyh Murphy, who blasted 62 runs off 39 balls.

Colts Red were never able to get going in their run chase, with only lower order batsman Derek Paulsen (24) managing to build an innings as they were all out for 67.

The victory consolidated Sawtell's spot at the top of the table in the T20 Cup, with Diggers and Nana Glen tied for second.

Sawtell are also equal first on the ladder in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League as well as on top in CHDCA second grade.

In round four of the CHDCA T20 Cup this Thursday Colts Red will be looking for their first win when they play Northern Districts, Colts White Clash with Diggers and Nana Glen square off with Sawtell.

chdca t20 cup coffs colts coffs harbour district cricket association cricket north coast cricket council premier league sawtell
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

    premium_icon Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

    News IN YET another incident to strike Moonee Beach this summer, two people were required to be rescued after they were swept out to sea in the early morning.

    State candidates put forward their bypass stance at forum

    premium_icon State candidates put forward their bypass stance at forum

    News Candidates to be questioned on the controversial topic.

    • 28th Jan 2019 10:30 AM
    Young musician to take centre stage

    premium_icon Young musician to take centre stage

    News Drew Gilchrist has been selected for Encore.

    Pet owners warned to protect animals from fatal virus

    premium_icon Pet owners warned to protect animals from fatal virus

    News Fast-acting virus to be released over coming months.