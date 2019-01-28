Sawtell transfer Premier League dominance into T20

TOP BAT: Brad Lewis was in fine form with the bat against Coffs Colts Red in their T20 clash, scoring 79 runs of 37 balls.

TOP BAT: Brad Lewis was in fine form with the bat against Coffs Colts Red in their T20 clash, scoring 79 runs of 37 balls. Leigh Jensen

CRICKET: The juggernaut that is the Sawtell Cricket Club is showing no signs of slowing down, with the club's T20 team sweeping all before them so far in the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association T20 Cup.

Three rounds into the competition and the side is unbeaten, having taken care of Coffs Colts White, Diggers and Colts Red.

In the most recent game against the Colts Red, Sawtell batted first and put together the mammoth total of 196, mainly due to an explosive innings from Brad Lewis.

The opener smacked 79 runs off just 37 deliveries in a knock which included eleven fours and three sixes.

Lewis had great support from second drop Tyh Murphy, who blasted 62 runs off 39 balls.

Colts Red were never able to get going in their run chase, with only lower order batsman Derek Paulsen (24) managing to build an innings as they were all out for 67.

The victory consolidated Sawtell's spot at the top of the table in the T20 Cup, with Diggers and Nana Glen tied for second.

Sawtell are also equal first on the ladder in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League as well as on top in CHDCA second grade.

In round four of the CHDCA T20 Cup this Thursday Colts Red will be looking for their first win when they play Northern Districts, Colts White Clash with Diggers and Nana Glen square off with Sawtell.