Menu
Login
Sport

Sawtell T20 kings once again

Sawtell batsman Mathew Riddoch blasts over the infield during the CHDCA Twenty20 final played against the Coffs Colts.
Sawtell batsman Mathew Riddoch blasts over the infield during the CHDCA Twenty20 final played against the Coffs Colts. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

SAWTELL has claimed its second consecutive Twenty20 title after a 45-run win in tonight's final against the Coffs Colts.

The victory was built by a strong batting performance anchored by a hard running 71 from Mathew Riddoch at the top of the order before some late, lusty hitting saw Andrew Ellis make an unbeaten 48 to see Sawtell reach 7-179 after its 20 overs.

Such a total looked unlikely when the Colts bowlers reduced Sawtell to 3-24 early but Riddoch paired up with Michael Oates and David Angus-Crouch to lay a strong foundation.

Needing nine runs an over to win the Colts made a good start to their run chase with James Britnell making 34 a tthe top of the order.

At 2-60 the Colts were looking a chance but Britnell's dismissal instigated a collapse that saw them lose 4-5 and fall behind the eight ball.

Ben Martin and Troy Britnell did their best to right the ship late but the damage was already done.

The Sawtell players can put their feet up this weekend while they enjoy the bye.

Saturday afternon sees a return to the longer format of the game with the Colts, enjoying some renewed confidence, hosting Nana Glen.

Diggers, unbeaten since Christmas, can continue their good run of form when they travel to the plateau to meet Dorrigo.

TWENTY20 FINAL
Sawtell 7-179 (M Riddoch 71, A Ellis 48 n.o) def Coffs Colts 134 (J Britnell 34, I Hillery 3-19).

WEEKEND MATCHES
Coffs Colts v Nana Glen at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.
Dorrigo v Diggers at Rowe Oval, Dorrigo.

Photos
View Gallery

Topics:  chdca coffs colts coffs harbour district cricket association cricket sawtell twenty20

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs, Sawtell, Dorrigo warned of incoming storms

Coffs, Sawtell, Dorrigo warned of incoming storms

COFFS Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo could be hit by severe storms this afternoon.

Bus to stop in to get small business wheels rolling

STOPPING IN: The NSW Government's Small Business Bus will be stopping at Bellingen.

Bus rolls in to help small businesses expand

MONEY BEACH: New lease of life for Moonee

Construction at Moonee Marketplace.

Windfall of money sees mall revamp and number of new businesses.

Swell building up, hazardous surf warning issued

southwesterly winds a big swell at woolgoolga beach. 03 September 2014. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Surf conditions expected to be hazardous over weekend

Local Partners

Heat slows down fishing weigh-ins

Fish also showing a reluctance to bite in hot weather

Kayaker seeks to become the first to paddle the ditch

Hopefully it will be second time lucky for Scott, who previously came incredibly close to landfall but was forced to abandon the mission.

NZ adventurer attempts risky mission again.

Denny hammers home his Games ambition

Matthew Denny of Queensland is seen during the Men's Hammer Throw Final at the Australian Athletics Championships competition at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Friday, February 16, 2018. Denny went on to win the Gold Medal. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Matthew Denny qualifies for Commonwealth Games in the hammer throw