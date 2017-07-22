Sawtell star's winning spirit

SINGLE MISSION: The Sawtell Cup has been the doamin of Taree-based galloper Single Spirit in recent years.

No surprise if Kilner lands a winner with his lone raider

SINGLE Spirit is out to continue his dominance of the Aylwards Auctioneers Sawtell Cup.

The Ross Stitt-trained gelding is shooting for a fourth Sawtell Cup win in five years on Sunday.

Having won the race that brings the victor automatic entry into the Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup in 2013, 2014 and last year, the aim for the Taree-based galloper is again to gain a start in the big race on August 3.

"We're hoping to be headed that way," Stitt said.

The Not A Single Doubt gelding has had six previous starts at Coffs Harbour and it's fair to say the track agrees with him.

Added to the three Sawtell Cup wins over 1500 metres is a second and a third in two of his three Coffs Harbour Cup runs.

"He's a big striding horse and I think the bigger tracks like Coffs suit his style of racing," the trainer said.

After being given a quick freshen up after the Wingham Cup, the seven year-old had two runs during the Grafton carnival.

At first glance both runs look disappointing on paper but Stitt said a closer inspection reveals they weren't bad at all, in particular the seventh place finish on Sunday in the Maclean Cup over 1400 metres.

"I think they've both been pretty good efforts he was just a bit unlucky," he said.

"He was only beaten by 2.6 lengths the other day and he was held up at the top of the straight before he finished pretty strongly.

"I think he's looking for a bit further now."