Sawtell stars headline North Coastal Zone cricket side

WIELDING THE WILLOW: Georgie Martin is making her mark in cricket.

SPRING has officially sprung on the north coast and that can only mean one thing, cricket season is almost here.

Coffs Coast cricketers had their 2019/20 season cut short as coronavirus started to take hold, but as summer fast approaches our talented stars are as keen as ever to get back on the field.

While Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association gears up for its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, September 13, North Coast Cricket Council Academy sides have already been hard at it.

Among those sides are a string of Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley juniors, but it's the girls that have made the biggest splash with 10 stars being named in the North Coastal Zone female under age Academy side.

Among those selected, four Clarence starlets and six Coffs talents will take part from four clubs across the region, including a whopping five from Sawtell Cricket Club.

Edyn McDonald, Holly Simmons, Lara McMillan, Lexi Weiley and Shae Moppett represent the southern club, while superstar in the making Georgie Martin is the sole Coffs Colts representative.

Harwood's Annika Vallette works it through the hands during the Lower Clarence Cricket Association third grade semi-final between Yamba and Harwood at Brushgrove Oval last season.

NCCC powerhouse Harwood have one representative in Annika Vallette, while Maclean’s Madeline Hollis joins sisters from Brothers, Ohanna and Verity McDonald.

It is yet to be determined whether the selected players will be able to participate in statewide representative competition later this year and early in 2021, but their selection is testament to their hard work and effort for the NCCC Academy.

Coffs Coast/Clarence players picked in North Coastal Zone under age girls side

Annika Vallette- Harwood

Edyn McDonald- Sawtell

Georgie Martin- Coffs Colts

Holly Simmons- Sawtell

Lara McMillan- Sawtell

Lexi Weiley- Sawtell

Madeline Hollis- Maclean

Ohanna McDonald- Brothers

Shae Moppett- Sawtell

Verity McDonald- Brothers