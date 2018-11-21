Sawtell skipper lights the fuse

LEADING FROM THE FRONT: Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan is happy with his side's start to the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League season.

Cricket: TWO years ago Alec Baldwin was playing first grade cricket in Sydney for Western Suburbs alongside former Australian captain Michael Clarke, but now the man with a Hollywood name has a target on his back.

Baldwin will pad up this weekend for Nambucca Valley against Sawtell in the North Coast Premier League, and his good mate and Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan has already begun the mind games.

"There's a lot of pressure on Alec Baldwin to score runs for them, he's come up from Sydney grade cricket and he's probably the best batsman in the comp,” Gallichan said.

"There's a lot of weight on his shoulders to perform.”

Sawtell have begun the season strongly and currently sit second on the NCPL ladder, whilst Nambucca have struggled thus far to get going.

Gallichan said a big reason for the his side's start was the host of young players who have come into the team and held their own.

"We've got five guys under 18 mixed in with some experienced players,” he said.

"We lost some players from last year's team so we're trying to bring some young guys through.

"Our best bowler has been Blake Austin, he's only 16-years-old and he's a left arm fast bowler.

"It's a testament to the club for being able to produce the amount of good young players there are at the moment.”

Despite Sawtell's cracking start, Gallichan, who has a top score of 96 this season, said his side's acid test will come when they play Premier League leaders Harwood.

"They're the yardstick of the competition, so we'll have a better idea of where we stand once we play them in a couple of weeks.

"We were meant to play them in the opening round, but the game was washed out.”

Gallichan said the inaugural season of the NCPL has been a positive step forward for local cricket, but is hopeful more teams join from season 2019/20.

With only five teams participating in the current competition, the first drop batsman said it's vital to secure a home semi final.

"As long as we're in the top two come February we'll be happy.”