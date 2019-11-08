Sawtell return to their fortress for the first time

THE fortress which is Richardson Park will be erected in all its glory on Saturday, as Sawtell play at the venue for the first time in the 2019/20 season.

Coming off a massive away win against nemesis Harwood, Sawtell are welcoming Valleys to town today.

Last year’s grand finalists went through the last regular season undefeated at home, so will be intent on replicating that once more.

Though they won’t be taking Valleys lightly, with the competition new boys pushing Harwood all the way in their opening fixture before getting the points against Northern Districts last weekend.

The match begins at 1pm.

In the other fixture Northern Districts entertain Harwood at High St.

Both sides will be hungry for their first win of the campaign, with Harwood in particular expected to be up for the fight after going down on home soil in their last start.