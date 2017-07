HOT STUFF: Ross Bailey was selling his hot product - chilli plants at the Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival on July 1, 2017.

THOSE wishing to escape the cold had to battle the narrow roads of Sawtell for a chance to warm up.

But the wait was worth it, as dozens of artisan chilli sauce producers from around the country put their goods up for taste at this year's Keen's Sawtell Chilli Festival.

From extremely hot sauces to mild salsas there was was something for everyone.

Taste buds and stomachs warmed, it is pretty safe to say this was well and truly a winter warmer.