Sawtell Panthers unearth a new star of Group 2

GO YOU GOOD THING: Kalani Morris was a standout for the Sawtell Panthers on debut as he bagged four tries in a scintillating performance. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: When the crowd filtered through the gate at the Coramba Sports Ground on Sunday afternoon not many would have known Kalani Morris.

Two hours later his name was on the tip of everybody's tongue.

Morris made his debut for the Sawtell Panthers against the Orara Valley Axemen, and it's safe to say the 17-year-old didn't look out of place in the top grade.

Playing on the wing, Morris scored an incredible four tries and marked himself as one of the most lethal finishers in the competition.

Morris grabbed the opening try of the game when he nabbed a intercept 60m from home and showed a clean pair of heels to score under the sticks.

The speedster scored another long range effort in the second stanza when he was put away down the sideline by Chris Watkins, before scoring a third try from his own half after finishing off a scrum play.

Morris crossed for his fourth four-pointer in the shadows of full-time as the Panthers ran out 62-0 winners.

"It was great to give Kalani a debut,” Panthers coach Garry Stevenson said.

"He's a special kid, special athlete and was outstanding on Sunday.

"We have been keen on him for a while because he's an exceptional talent. It's just about getting him to training and getting him to work hard and he's been doing that recently.”

Unfortunately some of the shine was taken away from the Panthers' win after four players were sent off following a brawl in the second half.

Orara halves pairing Alex Hull and Jake Tyler were marched from the field along with Sawtell second rower Angus Dam and winger Jenyn Kahu.

In other games on the weekend the Woolgoolga Seahorses upset the Macksville Sea Eagles away from home 22-20, while the Grafton Ghosts proved too strong in the derby as they recorded a 48-18 win over the South Grafton Rebels.