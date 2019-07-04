Sawtell Panthers in a fight to keep their season alive

MUST WIN GAME: The Sawtell Panthers really need a win this weekend or they may risk missing finals football this year.

MUST WIN GAME: The Sawtell Panthers really need a win this weekend or they may risk missing finals football this year. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: A desperate Sawtell Panthers outfit will be looking to keep their spot in the top-five this week after a torrid run of results.

The Panthers were sitting pretty in third spot on the Tooheys New Group 2 ladder in the middle of last month, but after three straight losses have fallen to fifth and will drop to sixth if they lose this weekend.

Sawtell are hosting Macksville Sea Eagles Saturday afternoon at Rex Hardaker Oval, the team who will take their position on the ladder if they win.

The Sea Eagles themselves have been struggling in recent times, with the 2018 grand finalists only just breaking a five-game losing streak last weekend.

The pivotal match will kick-off at 3.30pm.

In other fixtures on Saturday Woolgoolga Seahorses will travel north and face an acid test when they do battle with Grafton Ghosts.

The Ghosts will be fired up for the clash after the self-proclaimed 'benchmark' of the competition copped a hiding last weekend.

At The Graveyard Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies will attempt to secure their second win of the year against South Grafton Rebels.

The only Sunday afternoon game this weekend will feature the second and final instalment of the Ken Orr Shield for 2019, as Orara Valley host Coffs Harbour at Coramba.

The Comets are flying at the moment, whilst the Axemen have shown improved form over the last couple of weeks.

After a tight win over Macksville and holding South Grafton honest, the Axemen won't go down without a fight.

Kick off for the game is 2.45pm.