Sawtell keeps its winning streak over Nana Glen in tact

DELIVERY: Tim Welsford only had a short stint with the ball but starred with the bat in Sawtell's win over Nana Glen. Brad Greenshields

NANA Glen must be wondering what it has to do to beat Sawtell.

It was almost 18 months ago when Nana Glen started the 2016-17 season with two wins over Sawtell.

Since then Sawtell has managed to string together nine straight wins over Nana Glen.

On Saturday Nana Glen batted at almost five runs an over in its one-day clash against Sawtell but it still wasn't enough.

Brodie Bartlett was dismissed one run short of a deserved century but it wasn't enough to get his team over the line.

Trent Mitchell and Tim Welsford got the run chase off to a fast start but when Mitchell was dismissed it was the last bit of joy Nana Glen had.

Welsford made an unbeaten 84 and combined with Richie Gallichan, who compiled 56 not out to go with his three wickets to get Sawtell over the line with three overs to spare.

Coffs Colts rolled Dorrigo for 115, with Jesse Boffey taking four wickets before Luke Cox and Ben Martin combined for a 76-run opening stand to begin a run chase that Colts completed for the loss of two wickets.

Saturday's matches were the last of the regular season, which means this weekend the semi-finals begin.

The major semi-final to decide who will be the first team into the grand final will be played between Sawtell and Diggers at Richardson Park.

In the minor semi-final being played at the Fitzroy Oval/old camp ground, it will be curtains for the loser of the clash between Nana Glen and Coffs Colts.