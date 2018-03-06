Menu
Login
DELIVERY: Tim Welsford only had a short stint with the ball but starred with the bat in Sawtell's win over Nana Glen.
DELIVERY: Tim Welsford only had a short stint with the ball but starred with the bat in Sawtell's win over Nana Glen. Brad Greenshields
Cricket

Sawtell keeps its winning streak over Nana Glen in tact

Brad Greenshields
by
5th Mar 2018 6:00 PM

NANA Glen must be wondering what it has to do to beat Sawtell.

It was almost 18 months ago when Nana Glen started the 2016-17 season with two wins over Sawtell.

Since then Sawtell has managed to string together nine straight wins over Nana Glen.

On Saturday Nana Glen batted at almost five runs an over in its one-day clash against Sawtell but it still wasn't enough.

Brodie Bartlett was dismissed one run short of a deserved century but it wasn't enough to get his team over the line.

Trent Mitchell and Tim Welsford got the run chase off to a fast start but when Mitchell was dismissed it was the last bit of joy Nana Glen had.

Welsford made an unbeaten 84 and combined with Richie Gallichan, who compiled 56 not out to go with his three wickets to get Sawtell over the line with three overs to spare.

Coffs Colts rolled Dorrigo for 115, with Jesse Boffey taking four wickets before Luke Cox and Ben Martin combined for a 76-run opening stand to begin a run chase that Colts completed for the loss of two wickets.

Saturday's matches were the last of the regular season, which means this weekend the semi-finals begin.

The major semi-final to decide who will be the first team into the grand final will be played between Sawtell and Diggers at Richardson Park.

In the minor semi-final being played at the Fitzroy Oval/old camp ground, it will be curtains for the loser of the clash between Nana Glen and Coffs Colts.

chdca coffs harbour coffs harbour district cricket association cricket nana glen sawtell
Coffs Coast Advocate
Extreme new circus comes to town

Extreme new circus comes to town

News The new generation circus has been described as a combination of performance and extreme sports.

  • 6th Mar 2018 2:45 PM
Council to consider rural dual occupancy

Council to consider rural dual occupancy

Property Planning proposal recommends allowing a second dwelling

Design concepts for new CBD centre unveiled

Design concepts for new CBD centre unveiled

News Residents urged to have say on new cultural and civic centre designs

Standing up to the war on journalism

Standing up to the war on journalism

News Acclaimed journalist Professor Peter Greste to speak in Bellingen

Local Partners