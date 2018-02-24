Menu
CHANGE OF COLOURS: Sawtell will be swapping its blue and gold for pink tomorrow.
Cricket

Sawtell in the pink

Brad Greenshields
by
24th Feb 2018 1:00 AM

FOR years when Sawtell cricketers encourage each other on the field, an often used term is "c'mon blue" in reference to the colour of their caps.

Tomorrow that call will be "c'mon pink".

While the first grade team faces Diggers at Richardson Park tomorrow, the club will be conducting a Pink Stumps Day.

The club is trying to raise at least $1000 for the McGrath Foundation to help place breast care nurses across Australia.

There will also be a six-a-side competition being played on the No.2 oval, as well as raffles, 100 club boards and a barbecue to help raise funds.

To add to the occasion, the Sawtell players will ditch the blue and sport the pink in the important match.

Meanwhile, today's action has Coffs Colts with six wickets in hand requiring another 71 runs to overcome Nana Glen.

CHDCA MATCHES

Today
Coffs Colts 4-92 v Nana Glen 162

Tomorrow
Sawtell v Diggers
Nana Glen v Dorrigo

cricket mcgrath foundation richardson park sawtell
Local Partners