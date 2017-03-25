Sawtell favoured to claim back-to-back cricket titles

Sawtell is the favourite to be celebrating at the end of this weekend's first grade grand final against Nana Glen.

NANA Glen skipper Justin Saker has been quick to claim underdog status in the lead-up to this weekend's Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association first grade grand final.

A fortnight ago when the Lizards met Sawtell in the major semi final, Nana Glen found itself chasing a mammoth 376.

That's a total Test teams find hard to reach with a couple of days left to bat.

But Saker said closer inspection of the match revealed Nana Glen wasn't that far off the mark.

Sawtell was 5-99 at one stage and in reply Nana Glen did reach 253 with the bat despite a rare day where the middle order barely contributed.

"We're going in confident but no doubt we're the underdogs,” Saker said.

"If we can bowl well and hold our catches and keep Sawtell down to about 150, maybe 200, we'll back ourselves in from there.”

Saker said the strength of Sawtell, chasing back-to-back titles, was a long batting list and bowlers who could grind out long, economical spells.

Sawtell president Rod Buckle said the ability to bat all the way down the list had been helped by being able to field a full strength team and a couple of handy pick-ups in 2015.

"The addition of a couple of class cricketers last season in Richie Gallichan and Tim Welsford has seen our ability to bat through the day enhanced,” Buckle said.

"We are mindful that there is plenty of danger in the Nana Glen batting line-up at the same time and they are a team that will be respected.”

The two teams have already met in a final this year when Sawtell claimed bragging rights over Nana Glen in the Twenty20 competition.

The wicket at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park has received plenty of attention this week to ensure a good pitch for the contest.

Buckle hoped any forecast rain stayed away as he believed that would be an advantage for Sawtell.

"Our preference would probably be for a full length game despite our reputation of being short format specialists,” he said.