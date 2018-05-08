Sawtell drops the ball and the points

Sawtell centre Austin Cooper played his first match against his former South Grafton teammates.

Sawtell centre Austin Cooper played his first match against his former South Grafton teammates. Brad Greenshields

SAWTELL was left to lament poor ball handling after suffering its first loss of the season.

Missing halfback Zac O'Brien, the Panthers lacked the cohesion it displayed in the opening month of the season and last year's grand finalists South Grafton took advantage to win 20-18.

The scoreline doesn't tell the true tale of the contest as Sawtell scored and converted in the final minute to reduce the margin to two points.

After trailing 10-12 at the break, South Grafton took control of the contest via tries to Sione Tonga and Kieren Stewart.

Sawtell had opportunities to score, expecially when the South Grafton defence was clearly fatigued but failed to capitalise with a long line of errors proving frustrating.

The errors had the dual effect of not only turning over possession but allowing the Rebels players a valuable 20 to 30 second breather.

Sawtell captain Jedd Mitchell admitted his team was their own worst enemy.

"We were in the grind but we never really got on top,” Mitchell said.

"We didn't complete many sets and when we did get on top it didn't last for long.

"We sort of played ourselves out of the game in the end.”

South Grafton coach Ron Gordon saw the contest differently.

"The effort without the ball was just unbelievable at times,” Gordon said.

"Every time they looked like they were getting over the top of us, the boys gave that extra bit and forced the error.”

The woes of Nambucca Heads continued with Orara Valley scoring 22 tries in a 126-6 romp. Coffs Harbour was too good for Macksville winning 62-12.

GROUP 2

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 20 (Josh Harris, Karl Woodley, Sione Tonga, Kieren Stewart tries; Nick McGrady 2 goals) def SAWTELL PANTHERS 18 (Tyson Hoffman, Austin Cooper, Damien Dumas tries; Licoln Cutmore 2, Dumas goals)

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 126 (Michael Hart 4, Liam Dunn 3, Clyde Awesa 2, Brendon Downton 2, Riley Davey 2, AJ Gilbert 2, Luke Beaumont, Vincent Williams, Rhys Walters, Cain Bunt, Alex Bunt, Jedaiah Katal, Dion Marr tries; Dunn 16, Hart 2, Katal goals) def NAMBUCCA HEADS ROOSTERS 6 (Elijah Wilson try; David Marchant goal).

COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 62 (Brad Collinson 2, Pete Uikelotu 2, Shayde Perham 2, Chanse Perham 2, Scott Street, Steve Spencer, Chad Isles tries; Nathan Curry 9 goals) def MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 12.

Ladies League Tag

South Grafton def Sawtell 26-6

Nambucca Heads def Orara Valley 12-6

Coffs Harbour def Macksville 38-0

Grafton Ghosts def Bellingen 40-12