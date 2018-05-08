Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sawtell centre Austin Cooper played his first match against his former South Grafton teammates.
Sawtell centre Austin Cooper played his first match against his former South Grafton teammates. Brad Greenshields
Rugby League

Sawtell drops the ball and the points

Brad Greenshields
by
8th May 2018 1:00 AM

SAWTELL was left to lament poor ball handling after suffering its first loss of the season.

Missing halfback Zac O'Brien, the Panthers lacked the cohesion it displayed in the opening month of the season and last year's grand finalists South Grafton took advantage to win 20-18.

The scoreline doesn't tell the true tale of the contest as Sawtell scored and converted in the final minute to reduce the margin to two points.

After trailing 10-12 at the break, South Grafton took control of the contest via tries to Sione Tonga and Kieren Stewart.

Sawtell had opportunities to score, expecially when the South Grafton defence was clearly fatigued but failed to capitalise with a long line of errors proving frustrating.

The errors had the dual effect of not only turning over possession but allowing the Rebels players a valuable 20 to 30 second breather.

Sawtell captain Jedd Mitchell admitted his team was their own worst enemy.

"We were in the grind but we never really got on top,” Mitchell said.

"We didn't complete many sets and when we did get on top it didn't last for long.

"We sort of played ourselves out of the game in the end.”

South Grafton coach Ron Gordon saw the contest differently.

"The effort without the ball was just unbelievable at times,” Gordon said.

"Every time they looked like they were getting over the top of us, the boys gave that extra bit and forced the error.”

The woes of Nambucca Heads continued with Orara Valley scoring 22 tries in a 126-6 romp. Coffs Harbour was too good for Macksville winning 62-12.

GROUP 2

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS 20 (Josh Harris, Karl Woodley, Sione Tonga, Kieren Stewart tries; Nick McGrady 2 goals) def SAWTELL PANTHERS 18 (Tyson Hoffman, Austin Cooper, Damien Dumas tries; Licoln Cutmore 2, Dumas goals)

ORARA VALLEY AXEMEN 126 (Michael Hart 4, Liam Dunn 3, Clyde Awesa 2, Brendon Downton 2, Riley Davey 2, AJ Gilbert 2, Luke Beaumont, Vincent Williams, Rhys Walters, Cain Bunt, Alex Bunt, Jedaiah Katal, Dion Marr tries; Dunn 16, Hart 2, Katal goals) def NAMBUCCA HEADS ROOSTERS 6 (Elijah Wilson try; David Marchant goal).

COFFS HARBOUR COMETS 62 (Brad Collinson 2, Pete Uikelotu 2, Shayde Perham 2, Chanse Perham 2, Scott Street, Steve Spencer, Chad Isles tries; Nathan Curry 9 goals) def MACKSVILLE SEA EAGLES 12.

Ladies League Tag

South Grafton def Sawtell 26-6

Nambucca Heads def Orara Valley 12-6

Coffs Harbour def Macksville 38-0

Grafton Ghosts def Bellingen 40-12

country rugby league group 2 rugby league sawtell panthers south grafton rebels
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The new-look Coffs Hospital

    premium_icon The new-look Coffs Hospital

    Video How the Coffs Harbour Health Campus will look after the State Government's $156 million upgrade.

    • 8th May 2018 10:52 AM
    How the new Coffs Hospital will look

    How the new Coffs Hospital will look

    News Premier Gladys Berejiklian unveils plans for Coffs Harbour Hospital

    • 8th May 2018 10:30 AM
    • 9 Echidnot
    Hoteliers praised as assaults fall at licensed premises

    Hoteliers praised as assaults fall at licensed premises

    News Coffs Coast hoteliers will today meet with AHA heads in Sawtell

    • 8th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Truck collision blocks lane on highway

    Truck collision blocks lane on highway

    News Truck and vehicle collision impacts northbound traffic.

    Local Partners