Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LETTING IT RIP: Coutts-Coffs Colts seam bowler Hayden Woods in action against Sawtell on Saturday.
LETTING IT RIP: Coutts-Coffs Colts seam bowler Hayden Woods in action against Sawtell on Saturday. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Sawtell are the team to beat

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Dec 2018 7:44 PM

CRICKET: Sawtell have shown why they're the class act in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League after a convincing win against the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday.

Batting first Sawtell posted 8/233 after 40 overs.

Brad Lewis (49), Richie Gallichan (48), Will Bailey (31 not out) and Tim Welsford (28) were the top contributors to the strong total. Eli Fahey was the main wicket taker for the Colts, claiming 3/43.

In response Colts weren't able to find their mojo with the bat, finishing 9/131 at the end of their innings.

Only Luke Cox (44) and Matt Rose (33) provided any resistance with the willow.

The wickets were evenly spread around the Sawtell attack, with Gallichan and Mathew Riddoch claiming two each.

The win stretches Sawtell's lead at the top of the NCCCPL ladder, while the Colts remain at the bottom and will have their work cut out if they are to play in the finals.

coutts-coffs colts cricket north coast cricket council premier league sawtell
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    premium_icon Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    News Think before you share that photo of an accused child abuser. Journalist SHERELE MOODY says social media vigilantism is widespread but it has to stop.

    Get ready Coffs Harbour, your Uber is arriving

    Get ready Coffs Harbour, your Uber is arriving

    News New ride share service to start in time for Christmas

    Sentenced to stay behind bars until 2021

    premium_icon Sentenced to stay behind bars until 2021

    Crime A Boambee street was in lockdown during his arrest in August.

    Police release CCTV footage of attempted break-in

    Police release CCTV footage of attempted break-in

    News Officers urge locals to lock up with unsettling CCTV footage.

    Local Partners