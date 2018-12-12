Sawtell are the team to beat

LETTING IT RIP: Coutts-Coffs Colts seam bowler Hayden Woods in action against Sawtell on Saturday.

CRICKET: Sawtell have shown why they're the class act in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League after a convincing win against the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday.

Batting first Sawtell posted 8/233 after 40 overs.

Brad Lewis (49), Richie Gallichan (48), Will Bailey (31 not out) and Tim Welsford (28) were the top contributors to the strong total. Eli Fahey was the main wicket taker for the Colts, claiming 3/43.

In response Colts weren't able to find their mojo with the bat, finishing 9/131 at the end of their innings.

Only Luke Cox (44) and Matt Rose (33) provided any resistance with the willow.

The wickets were evenly spread around the Sawtell attack, with Gallichan and Mathew Riddoch claiming two each.

The win stretches Sawtell's lead at the top of the NCCCPL ladder, while the Colts remain at the bottom and will have their work cut out if they are to play in the finals.