Saving the day

SPIRIT: Happy to see the Orphan's Christmas continue are Deb Leaney, Julie Ferguson, Ange Anderson, Alena and Adam Sproule.

SPIRIT: Happy to see the Orphan's Christmas continue are Deb Leaney, Julie Ferguson, Ange Anderson, Alena and Adam Sproule. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour's Christmas Day institution, The Orphan's Christmas luncheon, was just weeks ago in danger of not happening after almost a decade of sharing the spirit.

Long-time organiser Julie Ferguson has this year had to step away to spend Christmas Day with her own family and in a recent call-out in The Advocate she hoped there may be someone she could pass the baton to in 2017.

In a strong show of community, a host of locals have now stepped forward to continue The Orphan's Christmas on Christmas Day.

Held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden for the past decade, the Orphans Christmas has been a place where people who would otherwise spend the day alone could gather and eat delicious food donated from the community.

Deb Leaney, Alena Sproule and Ange Anderson have taken over the role from Julie Ferguson at the last minute to save Christmas and are busy preparing for the fast-approaching event.

"Julie has kindly passed on all equipment and advice she has accumulated over the past 10 years after having to pass on the baton due to her commitment with OzHarvest,” Ms Leaney said.

"This opportunity presented itself and I felt compelled to help.

"It fulfils many wishes on different levels for me, most of all helping people who are in need and alone on Christmas day.

"I'm excited to see people not being on their own and spending it with others - Christmas can be a very lonely time for people.”

Part of the local Zumba community, the ladies are rallying to gather supplies such as nuts, Christmas sweets, cakes and more from participants at their classes.

Anyone and everyone is invited to come along for the lunch and T&C Smash Repairs will be running a courtesy car to pick up elderly on the day.

Orphans Christmas

Where: North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

When: Christmas Day from 11am to 1.30pm.

Contact: To book the courtesy car, donate food or for more information, phone Deb on 0407935199.