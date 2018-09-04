Supermarkets urged to save our dairy farmers

LARGE supermarkets have been called upon to increase milk prices in a bid to help dairy farmers.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said he wrote to the managing directors of Woolworths, Coles and Aldi requesting they increase the price of their home brand milks by at least 20c per litre and pass it on to dairy farmers.

"Dairy farmers were previously paying about $350 a tonne for grain delivered and approximately $300 a bale for hay delivered," Mr Fraser said.

"Due to the severe drought and laws of supply and demand, hay has now risen to $650 a bale and grain between $600 and $700 a tonne."

Mr Fraser said the increase would hardly be noticed by consumers but be a godsend to dairy farmers.

"In difficult drought conditions it is my belief that it is incumbent on these major retailers to assist the dairy industry," he said.

"If they don't, many dairy farmers will be forced out of business and the cost of milk will obviously increase.

"If this happens, you can guarantee that these major retailers will increase the retail price, but any price increase will probably not go back to farmers and it will be too late to save the majority of dairy farms."