‘I spend $1500 a week eating out’

Newcastle-based app developer Steve Molloy is one of just over a quarter of Australians who could easily put money into savings at the end of each month, but don’t. Another 25 per cent are living month-to-month, according to a survey by ME Bank.

STEVE Molloy "can't remember" the last time he ate breakfast at home.

As one of the smashed avo generation, the 36-year-old unashamedly spends money "like it's going out of fashion" because he "loves life", forking out an eye-watering $1500 a week on meals and other luxuries.

Despite pulling in an annual salary of $190,000 - more than double the national average - Mr Molloy still struggles to put away anything in his savings each month.

He doesn’t travel as much now, but still burns through cash.

"Saving is not something I'm good at," said Mr Molloy, who runs an app development and consulting company and recently moved from Sydney to Newcastle.

"Every day for the last 10 years I've eaten out for breakfast and lunch, or lunch and dinner. I can't remember the last day I had cereal for breakfast, a sandwich for lunch and something at home for dinner. I just don't do it. It's just the temptation of restaurants.

"Where I'm living now, it's kind of like the Darling Harbour of Newcastle, so basically I can get up in the morning, just walk downstairs, there's a really good coffee shop, there's really good restaurants. As I'm walking home with my wife, we walk by a steak restaurant, we end up having a three-course meal.

But still can’t keep track of all his expenses.

"Every time I go out, I go to a different restaurant. I never really look at the prices, I always eat what I feel like at that point in time - whatever looks delicious."

Mr Molloy is one of just over a quarter (26 per cent) of Australians who could easily put money into savings at the end of each month, but don't. Another 25 per cent are living month-to-month, according to research commissioned by ME Bank.

He said he does ‘the best job’ he can saving.

The survey of 2500 people suggests the majority (51 per cent) are failing to put anything away in savings each month, spending all of their income and sometimes more.

Of the non-savers, 40 per cent said they spent too much on discretionary items like eating out, entertainment or occasional extra purchases, while 39 per cent didn't track their spending or shop to a budget.

Thirty-seven per cent reported being weighed down by credit card payments, and 37 per cent hadn't reviewed their contracts such as phone, gas, electricity or insurance for a long time.

According to the ABS, Australia's household savings ratio - the percentage of net savings on net income - is now at levels not seen since the GFC, decreasing to 2.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2017.

Personal savings in Australia averaged 9.87 per cent between 1959 and 2017, reaching an all-time high of 20.6 per cent in 1973 and a record low of -0.7 per cent in 2002.

The 36-year-old runs a successful app development firm.

Mr Molloy pays $650 rent per week in Newcastle and earns about $200 a week in rental from his apartment in Sydney's Mascot. He said he "does the best job" he can in trying to save. "I'll do a big shop on Sunday, thinking that's going to last me the rest of the week, but it comes to Wednesday and suddenly we've run out of food," he said.

"I'll say I'm going to be diligent and bring in my lunch to work, but there might be a work function and you don't want to look stingy at lunch. Everyone's ordering the prawns, you don't want to look like a tight-arse.

"I end up just thinking, 'Gee I've spent so much money.' Even this afternoon I'm going to buy a $1400 mountain bike. It almost feels like, even if I don't buy the bike [I would spend the money anyway]. I end up just thinking, at least if I bought the bike I've still got a bike at the end of it."

Mr Molloy earns a ‘very good’ salary of $190,000 a year.

While he "used to travel a lot", these days he still spends just as much money at home.

Mr Molloy, who now has a five-week-old baby daughter with his wife after marrying in October, said the expenses just kept adding up - from bills and baby supplies to subscriptions and memberships.

"I've got a gym membership with Virgin Active [in Sydney that I] haven't actually cancelled [because of] the time and effort to cancel it," he said. "It works out to be $60 a week, $120 a fortnight. It's not a huge amount but when you're not using it, it all adds up.

"I've got a Netflix account which started out at $8 and is now $17 a month, also a YouTube Red account, Foxtel, Stan, Spotify and all that. What's worse is they bump up the price, you get an email you don't read, and suddenly you're paying a little more than you first signed up for.

"Then there's all that stuff like extra data on your phone - when you go over it's $10 for an extra GB, and you often don't get the notification until you go over - website hosting, which might be like $10 a month, Adobe software, $50 a month."

After a $50,000 wedding there were Christmas presents and then New Year's Eve and Uber season.

"A lot of the time they have a price surge, suddenly it's $52 when it should have been $18, and you think it's probably two-and-a-half times what it should be but I don't care, I just want to get home," he said.

Mr Molloy concedes he's on a "very good salary" but said he would like to save. "Every two weeks I say I'm going to do it, but somehow, oh yeah, it was a stressful month, there was something on," he said.

‘You don’t want to look like a tight-arse.’

"You don't really want to spend the money. If someone said what would you rather at the end of the month, an extra $5000 or not an extra $5000, I'd much rather an extra $5000. It just seems to disappear."

He said he was thinking of signing up to a food delivery service like Hello Fresh, YouFoodz or Marley Spoon.

"Maybe if I did something like that it probably might help save a little," he said.

His brother, by contrast, is a chartered accountant who counts every cent. "He has an Excel spreadsheet with all of his finances and every single month he'll try to reduce it down," he said.

"Even if it's chewing gum, he'll write down the cost and add it up. He had been at a company 14 years and had annual leave saved up. When he took the annual leave he stayed home and didn't spend any money, just to maximise [the value]. He's sort of on one extreme."

When Mr Molloy does have spare cash, he buys cryptocurrencies - partly because they're harder to cash out. He already got lucky by buying around $10,000 worth of bitcoin in 2014. Even despite the recent crash, at current prices those 30 bitcoin are today worth around $270,000.

"That's where I make a lot of my money," he said. "I've sort of moved away from bitcoin. I buy a lot of litecoin. I almost doubled my money, now I buy stellar. I bought a lot of ethereum which halved in price."

Mr Molloy said he sympathised with people who struggled to make ends meet, let alone save. "It's something I feel was very different for our parents' generation," he said.

"The average house was two times the average salary, so it was very easy. It's like if you don't have a house now, 25 years ago [the equivalent would be] like how come you don't have five houses? It's becoming out of reach."

ME Bank money expert Matthew Read said the most important thing people could do was understand what they're spending money on each month.

"People are often surprised by the size of spending on things they might not think are that important," he said. "At a minimum just having an emergency pot of money is so vital for avoiding getting into credit card debt, which can then get you further behind."

Mr Read said the survey findings clearly showed a lot of people were just making ends meet and living month to month.

"The only thing those people could possibly do is find some way to increase their income, but that's obviously not an option available to everyone," he said.

"Then there's 26 per cent of Australians who are earning enough to save but aren't. So some of those people probably may be living within the moment, and that's fine, but at some point you would think at least some of them would start to save."

