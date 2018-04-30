Save the Sawtell town pool

Residents are concerned a council survey discussing the future of the Sawtell Town Pool could result in the facility's closure.

I WOULD like to make the residents of Sawtell and surrounding suburbs aware of a survey the Coffs Council is doing in regard to closing Sawtell Swimming Pool.

I think this is outrageous. The pool is used for physiotherapy, learn to swim, and by the elderly just to keep fit.

What happens to these groups and others who use this facility.

Many of the groups are unable to go to the Coffs pool, where parking is hard to find and most times too far to walk.

Jane Anderson

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show their newly-born son, their third child, to the media outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in central London. Picture: AFP

Great name for a royal baby

FAIR Dinkum, What a beaut name, Bluey.

Now if the other pair of silvertails get cracking and have a kid they could call him Banjo, then there would never be a republic in Australia.

Peter Rake

Hospital visitor complains about smoking outside the doors.

Hospital smoking is a disgrace

ENOUGH the number of people that comment on the clouds of smoke we have to walk through to enter the other entry points to the hospital is ridiculous.

Huge NO SMOKING signs abound but you see patients in scanty attire hooked up to drips in either hot or freezing cold weather puffing cigarettes sometimes directly under the signs and of course the staff smokers also indulge.

Give them a bloody room so we can walk into the hospital without having them force their rotten pollution into us.

Jules, Coffs Harbour

Coffs Harbour City Council chambers. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

Council surplus reflects hefty rates

GOOD news indeed.

A $3.86m surplus of ratepayer's funds.

Whether you're a home owner, purchaser or renting you are paying council rates and fees.

This could be because we are one of the highest rates and water fees council areas in Australia.

It could also be that if you complain or disagree with council's burghers that the service you complain about bulky domestic rubbish removal that "service" paid for by ratepayers, is summarily withdrawn.

Council seems to think they are supplying our meagre services the spray on "road surface repair" seems only to cover the tyres and undersides of vehicles and is virtually useless, proof being that it is repeated over the same spots time and time again.

They were very quiet when bad investment planning cost ratepayers over $8 million in 2008.

Perhaps the bulk rubbish removal service could be reinstated?

Unless it is council's policy to remove anything anyone dares complain about ?

Peter Black, Bonville

President Donald Trump at a rally on Sunday. Picture: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Is history being repeated?

IF YOU are old enough and most in the media are not, you will remember when Ronald Reagan was elected as President of the USA.

There was much gnashing of teeth by the public and media commentators how crook life will be under the leadership of a b-grade Hollywood actor.

How wrong were they because it was Reagan who brought down the Berlin Wall and eventually the downfall of the USSR.

Today we have the same vilification and public outcry targeting Donald Trump, yet he has done more in one term that the Democrat President Clinton and Obama did in 16.

Moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and now after 65 years the leaders of North and South Korea meet to arrange a peace talk.

I content that Trump's no more political, diplomatic nonsense from those who threaten global peace and the USA been the guardian of that global peace.

Of course, the Australian socialist left and cyber-clown of social media will not accept my opinion, well, as I am nearing my 80th birthday, I do not care for their opinion either.

Robert S Buick

Roundabouts v scenery

NO ONE wants an ugly roundabout and there has been ongoing debate about the 'beautification' of the city's roundabouts in this forum.

Coffs abounds with roundabouts and traffic lights and while I don't think any of them work particularly well I do appreciate that they are necessary traffic control measures.

Roundabouts have been constructed to control intersections in lieu of traffic lights, the lesser of two evils, but not as facilities for the parks and gardens departments.

As with all measures to improve traffic flow and safety, the three guiding principles in 'safe' road design are decrease the gradient, decrease the radius and most important of the lot, increase the line of sight.

Plantings higher than the lowest eye level of the lowest vehicle disregard the need for long lines of sight.

Peter Farquhar