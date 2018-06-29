Save the dates for fun events

Kookoo Kookaburra kids show

What: Follow Kookoo and his friends on a journey of storytelling, dancing and didgeridoo. Kookoo is a kind and well-loved kookaburra famous for entertaining the other bush creatures with his funny stories. One day Kookoo runs out of kind stories to tell so he turns to teasing.

He finds himself alone and remembers his uncle's wise words: "Kindness is like a boomerang, if you throw it often, it comes back often”.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, July 19 at 2pm.

Women like us

What: Women Like Us has found a unique niche in the comedy market, speaking to a demographic of women who don't always hear their stories told on stage.

The duo call themselves the bogan woman's thinking woman and the thinking woman's bogan.

Women Like Us isn't just a comedy show, it's become a movement.

The show does come with a warning for men who don't like women: stay in the car.

Where: C.ex Woolgoolga.

When: Saturday, July 21 from 7-10pm.

Glenn Shorrock

What: With a career spanning more than 40 years, Glenn Shorrock is one of the elder statesmen of Australian contemporary show business. Glenn's credentials extend to all fields of show business, notably in theatre and cabaret where he starred in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show and Two Up. Glenn continues to work regularly with contemporaries including Doug Parkinson, Wendy Matthews and Brian Cadd.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Friday, August 3 from 7.30-10.30pm.

Cost: Presale $36, door $41.

Sydney Comedy Festival

What: The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour will be tearing up the highways of Australia for the sixth year in a row to bring the creme de la creme of the 2018 festival to Coffs Harbour.

Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the showcase will feature some of the Festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter.

Don't miss out on a night filled with laughter and entertainment.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, September 13 from 8-10pm.