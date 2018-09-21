Save the date for these events

A violin for Rose

What: Rose Light is a talented violinist but to reach her future goals she is in need of a new violin.

Known around town from her busking at the Thursday and Sunday Markets in Coffs, Rose is holding an hour's fundraising concert with pianist Mei Wei Lim on Saturday, October 20, at StJohn's Church.

Rose started playing violin at nine years old and this year, at 13, won the Intermediate Championship and every section she entered in the Coffs Instrumental Eisteddfods.

She plays in several orchestras and ensembles in Coffs and interstate and is studying for her Associate of Music.

Rose is in need of an advanced violin to pursue her dream career as a professional violinist, as she comes from a single-parent family on a low income.

Where: St John's Anglican Church.

When: Saturday, October20, from 2pm.

Cost: $15 for adults and $5 for children. For more: helproseplayviolin.com.

The Pup Cup

What: The Pup Cup dog grooming competition and expo, uniting professional dog groomers, dog enthusiasts and those with domestic animals.

There will be a dog grooming competition, indoor expo, outdoor pup pop-up market and Coffs Harbour district kennel club show.

Where: Coffs Harbour Showground.

When: Today and tomorrow, 8.30am to 5pm.

Mad Hatters Market

What: Enjoy a Sunday market in Coramba with activities including art and craft, market stalls, live music, fun things for the kids to do, delicious food and more.

Where: Gale St, Coramba.

When: Tomorrow, 10am to 2pm.

Madame Butterfly ballet

What: Be taken on a journey to Japan with the classical ballet Madame Butterfly.

The beauty of exquisite and sensitive choreography has made Melbourne City Ballet's Madame Butterfly a tender and romantic production that is not to be missed.

Where: Jetty Theatre.

When: Saturday, September29.

Bushfire Preparedness DIY workshop

What: Bunnings Warehouse Coffs Harbour is teaming up with the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) for the annual Get Ready Weekend which aims to help Coffs Harbour locals get in the know about bushfire season preparedness.

The DIY workshops will offer helpful advice and useful resources on how you can prepare your home to be bushfire ready throughout the Australian summer.

NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the Service's annual Get Ready Weekend campaign is a great chance for locals to learn simple but vital steps that will make a big difference in the event of a bushfire.

"Given the early start to bushfire season this year, it's so important to be prepared,” Commissioner Fitzsimmons said.

"Preparing for bushfires is easier than people may think. It could be as simple as mowing your lawn, clearing debris and flammable materials on your property, cleaning your gutters and talking to your family about what you would do if a bushfire was to start near them.”

For more information on the NSW Rural Fire Service and how to prepare for the bushfire season, visit rfs.nsw.gov.au

Where: Bunnings Warehouse Coffs Harbour.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm.

Be Bushfire Ready this summer.. Contributed

SummerSalt

What: Missy Higgins and the John Butler Trio will be headlining this family friendly event at Park Beach Reserve, supported by a line-up of established and emerging Aussie and international talent including crowd favourites Tesky Brothers and Stella Donnelly.

SummerSalt will also feature cultural attractions and promote sustainability through green initiatives that help conserve the Australian landscape.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: February 2019.