Save the date for Amber Lawrence

SHE'S an award-winning Australian singer-songwriter who captures the nation's attention and heart with her songs about Australia and life experiences.

Don't miss Amber Lawrence when she hits the stage on the Coffs Coast in June.

A former Qantas Airways employee, and Chartered Accountant, Amber risked it all in 2008 to pursue a career in music.

The risk has certainly paid off with Amber's career riding high, most recently taking home three CMAA Golden Guitar Awards in January 2018 for Single of the Year, APRA AMCOS Song of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year for the song Our Backyard with Travis Collins which they released in 2017.

After spending most of 2018 on the road, as well giving birth to her first-born baby boy Ike, and a new signing deal with ABC Music, Amber released her long-awaited brand new single Outrageous in February.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, June 22 from 7.30pm.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au