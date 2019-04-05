Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMING IN JUNE: Singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence.
COMING IN JUNE: Singer-songwriter Amber Lawrence.
Whats On

Save the date for Amber Lawrence

5th Apr 2019 10:15 AM

SHE'S an award-winning Australian singer-songwriter who captures the nation's attention and heart with her songs about Australia and life experiences.

Don't miss Amber Lawrence when she hits the stage on the Coffs Coast in June.

A former Qantas Airways employee, and Chartered Accountant, Amber risked it all in 2008 to pursue a career in music.

The risk has certainly paid off with Amber's career riding high, most recently taking home three CMAA Golden Guitar Awards in January 2018 for Single of the Year, APRA AMCOS Song of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year for the song Our Backyard with Travis Collins which they released in 2017.

After spending most of 2018 on the road, as well giving birth to her first-born baby boy Ike, and a new signing deal with ABC Music, Amber released her long-awaited brand new single Outrageous in February.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Saturday, June 22 from 7.30pm.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    premium_icon Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    News A breakdown of how much international tourists spend on the Coffs Coast in a year.

    • 5th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Woman's journey to cancer recovery launched on high seas

    premium_icon Woman's journey to cancer recovery launched on high seas

    News Sailing down Queensland's coast to reignite passion for life

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information

    Tale of how the community saved this three-legged dog

    premium_icon Tale of how the community saved this three-legged dog

    News Thanks to local residents this pup is in a much better place now.