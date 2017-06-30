Saturday sellout for winter music festival

ON THE BILL: Mama Kim Spender, just one of many great acts to perform at Bello Winter Music Festival

WITH a week to go the third annual Bello Winter Music festival has yet again sold out of Saturday tickets.

Tickets are selling fast for the remaining three days; opening night July 6, and also July 7 and 9.

It's no surprise punters are scrambling for tickets with top notch national and international music, street performance, market stalls and more on the bill. With more than 90 acts attending, the simultaneous Bello LeaF Festival, the legendary Magic Bus and two exciting new additions; a free outdoor concert on Church St on Saturday morning and the New Orleans style street parade on Sunday, there is still plenty of opportunity to get among the good vibes but don't delay or you might just miss out.

International acts including US singer/songwriter Joe Pug and UK's Ben Ottewell of Gomez fame will grace the stages of Bellingen along with Aussie darlings Tinpan Orange, the ever popular Mama Kin Spender and The Spangled Drongos. Melbourne indie folk icons, Husky will appear for their sole performance on opening night.

Bello Winter Music July 6 to 9, www.bello wintermusic.com