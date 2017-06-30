18°
Entertainment

Saturday sellout for winter music festival

29th Jun 2017 3:30 PM
ON THE BILL: Mama Kim Spender, just one of many great acts to perform at Bello Winter Music Festival
ON THE BILL: Mama Kim Spender, just one of many great acts to perform at Bello Winter Music Festival

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH a week to go the third annual Bello Winter Music festival has yet again sold out of Saturday tickets.

Tickets are selling fast for the remaining three days; opening night July 6, and also July 7 and 9.

It's no surprise punters are scrambling for tickets with top notch national and international music, street performance, market stalls and more on the bill. With more than 90 acts attending, the simultaneous Bello LeaF Festival, the legendary Magic Bus and two exciting new additions; a free outdoor concert on Church St on Saturday morning and the New Orleans style street parade on Sunday, there is still plenty of opportunity to get among the good vibes but don't delay or you might just miss out.

International acts including US singer/songwriter Joe Pug and UK's Ben Ottewell of Gomez fame will grace the stages of Bellingen along with Aussie darlings Tinpan Orange, the ever popular Mama Kin Spender and The Spangled Drongos. Melbourne indie folk icons, Husky will appear for their sole performance on opening night.

Bello Winter Music July 6 to 9, www.bello wintermusic.com

Coffs Coast Advocate
ALARMING: Nation's worst economic slowdown tipped in Coffs

ALARMING: Nation's worst economic slowdown tipped in Coffs

Regional Australia Institute predicts slow down in Coffs economy.

Making a stand on the Pacific Highway

Keep an eye out for anti coal seam gas protesters next week.

'The Big Pacific Highway Action'

Major announcements herald in new era for rescue helicopter

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service has today revealed major updates, including a new aircraft and partnerships.

New aircraft, partnerships announced.

VIDEO: The path less travelled

SPECIAL SCREENING: Rob Henry takes you to a another world in his documentary

Aussie surfer creates thought-provoking docu on forgotten culture.

Local Partners

Les the brickie loved his music

THE Coffs Harbour community and wider Mid North Coast have lost a friend, with the recent death of Les Bruton after a heart attack.

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

Associate Professor Symon Dworjanyn and federal Member for Cowper Mr Luke Hartsuyker, with sea urchins bound for export to Japan.

Sea urchin research taps into Japanese export market

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Surf competition pays tribute to legend and culture

IN RESPECT: Brandon Mercy shreds it up ahead of the Naru Surf Gathering this weekend, a tribute to Eric Mercy who died 20 years ago.

Legacy of Coffs Harbour indigenous surfer Eric Mercy will live on

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

Downsize without compromising on space or luxury!

23/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 $695,000

Offering the ultimate in luxury beachside living, this stunning bespoke apartment within the 'Seashells' complex will offer hinterland views that are beautiful by...

Ocean views and sophisticated luxury…at an affordable price!

33/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 $575,000

With innovate design and sophisticated coastal inspired interiors, your opportunity to secure a slice a paradise within the bespoke 'Seashells' complex is here.

Brand new resort style living with views!

27/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 $735,000

Reminiscent of five-star resort style living, 'Seashells' at Park Beach delivers the dual delights of a family-friendly address and impressive design. Sprawling...

Redefining luxury unit living on the Coffs Coast…welcome to &#39;Seashells&#39;!

31, 38, 40/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Range...

Reminiscent of five-star resort style living, 'Seashells' at Park Beach delivers the dual delights of a family-friendly address and impressive design. Sprawling...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate...

1 Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

Korora is one of Coffs Harbour's popular Northern beachside locations with prestige beaches and serviced reserve, all within 7 minute drive to central Coffs...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $845,000 ...

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 POA

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Spacious north facing home, all on one level...

128 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,950

You will be truly impressed by the size of this 7 year old home. Three separate living areas and a covered outdoor entertaining area make this a great family home...

An escape that's close to it all

This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Here's a home to answer your property prayers

Do you worship your home?

Where is the newest property hotspot?

New apartment development being snapped up by locals.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!