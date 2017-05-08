Sassy in Sawty

THE Love & Lies tour brings together two of Australia's award winning and leading female country singer-songwriters, Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt.

The new leading ladies of country are delighting audiences with their own sets of hits and favourites before joining each other on stage for duets and collaborations in a two-hour show showcasing their cheeky wit, sassy style and award winning song-writing, taking you on a musical and lyrical journey through all the emotions, from laughter to tears.

Both artists have also been announced in the first release of major performers at the 2017 Gympie Music Muster, so have another busy year ahead of them.

Releasing her fifth studio album Happy Ever After last year, Amber has risen to the top of the charts and country in Australia not only through her talent, but also through sheer determination, and is often referred to as one of the hardest working artists in the industry. She is an ambassador for Cruisin' Country, DefenceCare, the Stroke Foundation, and recently featured in the Weetbix and New South Wales Rural Fire Service campaigns.

Catherine Britt's voice instantly gets your attention. By the age of 14 she had released her debut EP then spent the next six years in Nashville, where she toured relentlessly and reached the Top 40 Country Billboard chart and to this day is the youngest artist to perform at the famous Grand Ole Opry at age 17.

THE GIG: May 27 at Sawtell RSL, details 6653 1577