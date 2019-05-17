SJP slams marriage rumours

Sarah Jessica Parker has slammed tabloids over their rumour-mongering about her marriage to Matthew Broderick. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

SARAH Jessica Parker defended her marriage to Matthew Broderick in a heated Instagram post on Thursday, calling any new rumours of a loud public argument "untrue, disgraceful nonsense."

Parker, who has been married to fellow actor Broderick for more than two decades, posted her missive after she says she received a letter from National Enquirer requesting comment regarding a "screaming match" the couple was allegedly involved in while in London.

"Just like clockwork. Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense," Parker captioned a screenshot of the letter she says was sent to her publicist by the Enquirer.

The Sex and the City star says she spent a "blissful 4 days" in London with Broderick, who is working there on the play The Starry Messenger while she remains at their home base in New York.

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," she wrote.

She said the pair is "nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home," and described the ordeal as "tabloid harassment."

Broderick, 57, and Parker, 54, married in May 1997 and share three children - son James Wilkie Broderick and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha Broderick.

Page Six has reached out to the Enquirer for comment.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.