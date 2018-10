Sandy the Greyhound is Pet of the Week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

SURRENDERED to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter, Sandy the greyhound is ready for an active family who will love him and provide him with a happy life.

Sandy is male, four years and four months old and loves affection and going for walks.

He is not suitable for a home with small dogs, pocket pets or cats.

Adoption price: $320 plus lifetime registration of $28.50.

Animal ID: 321262

To adopt Sandy or to see what other pets are available at the shelter, visit adoptapet.com.au