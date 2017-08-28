Sandy Beach man severs thumb prompting safety warning

THUMB AMPUTATION: A 21-year-old man amputated part of his thumb while chopping wood at Sandy Beach.

A MAN who amputated the top of his thumb at Sandy Beach is one of seven garden-related injuries in two months which has prompted paramedics to issue a warning.

The 21-year-old was chopping wood on August 17 when he amputated part of his thumb.

NSW Ambulance paramedics are stressing the importance of safety as spring approaches and people's attention turns towards the garden.

In the past two months, incidents have included:

Yennora: A 53-year-old Yennora female suffering serious foot injury from a lawnmower on August 17;

Wagga Wagga: 77-year-old man amputating thumb with an axe on August 17;

Eschol Park: 23-year-old male amputating top of finger on lawnmower on August 13;

Colyton: 50-year-old male partially amputating a thumb with an axe on August 4;

New Lambton: 38-year-old male suffering a hand injury from lawnmower on July 26;

Horsley Park: 71-year-old male cutting off tips of two fingers with a ride-on mower on July 13.

NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said amputations from lawnmowers were more common than people realised.

Other injuries have occurred when operating hedge trimmers, garden shears, axes and whipper snippers.

Chief Insp Parsell said if you sever any limbs or digits, turn off the machinery, stop the bleeding, call an ambulance and then look for the missing body part.

He said severed body parts should not be put directly on ice.

"Put them in a plastic bag (then) put that bag in another bag and then put it in cool, tepid water or iced water. But don't freeze it. If you freeze the tissue, you'll kill it,” he said.

Chief Insp Parsell said protective clothing should be worn when operating gardening tools and objects such as stones be cleared before mowing.

He said if you ever needed to clear the mower, turn it off first and never place fingers or toes under it.

In the event of serious injury, phone 000.