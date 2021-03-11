Sandy Beach kids become town planners

The kids of Sandy Beach were involved in a spot of democratic town planning yesterday as the development of a local reserve takes shape.

The kids were asked to take a look at several options for an active youth space, which will include a skate plaza and basketball half-court, and choose the features they liked the most.

They were also given the opportunity to have a skate on a mobile half-pipe which was trucked into the reserve for the afternoon.

The initiative was part of community consultation being carried out by Coffs Harbour City Council for the development of the Sandy Beach Reserve Masterplan.

Sandy Beach kids were asked to vote on the types of skate park components they would like to see built in the reserve. Photo: Karina Smith

Sandy Beach Action Group president Peter Quiddington gave the event the thumbs up and said the redevelopment process has gathered pace since Council had secured grant funding to develop the master plan.

“The idea of the yellow dots made it an interesting and useful exercise, a way of drawing out their interest and giving them some ownership,” he said.



“It’s a great idea because (the kids) feel involved.”



So far there have been several improvements to facilities including the construction of a pathway through the reserve which has helped demonstrate the appetite for skate facilities in the area.

Sandy Beach kids playing on portable skate equipment. Photo: John van den Barselaar

“Ever since we had the path completed a lot of people have come out with skateboards and rollerblades,” he said.

Sandy Beach has been changing in recent years as young families move to the area in increasing numbers and developments like the Seacrest Estate have increased the population.

Mr Quiddington said facilities around Sandy Beach had not been improved for many years, nor did it have a strong group agitating for action on that front.

But a community led campaign to save Hearnes Lake from over development sparked a something of an awakening and the Sandy Beach Action Group became more proactive in pushing for social infrastructure.

Part of the newly completed pathway at sandy beach reserve.

The $300,000 Active Youth Space project is funded by the Coffs Coast Regional Park and a NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The space will form part of a larger community hub situated in the reserve, which will also include a play space for 1-10 year olds, exercise stations, barbecues, a passive picnic and park area, carparking, shade sails, lighting, a shower, bubbler and toilets.

Concept designs for the new space will now be completed and put out for public consultation at a later date.