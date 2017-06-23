21°
Sandy and Emerald masterplan consultations

23rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Emerald Beach foreshores, 2 of the 4 proposal plans suggest removing the beach front road.Photo: Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Advocate.
Emerald Beach foreshores, 2 of the 4 proposal plans suggest removing the beach front road.Photo: Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Advocate.

RESIDENTS are being invited by Coffs Harbour City Council to attend a consultation meeting to view and discuss preliminary masterplan designs for Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach reserves.

Following the workshops, and after incorporating the feedback gained, final draft masterplans will then go to the Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board for consideration.

The final draft masterplans will then be placed on public exhibition later this year.

The workshops will take place on Thursday, June 29 at Sandy Beach Public School.

The Sandy Beach Masterplan Workshop will be held from 5.30pm to 6.15pm, and the Emerald Beach Masterplan Workshop will be held from 6.30pm to 7.45pm

Residents are required to RSVP attendance to coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au.

Fore more information, visit http://www.coffsharbour.

nsw.gov.au/places-for-living/

projects/Pages/Masterplan

-Sandy-Beach-Emerald

-Beach.aspx

