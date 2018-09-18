Actor’s proud parents steal the show at Emmys

Sandra Oh brought her parents to the 2018 Emmys — and it was precious.

IN A room full of Hollywood's biggest celebrities, it was a couple whose name we'd never heard before who appear to have completely stolen the show.

While Outstanding Lead actor in a Drama Series nominee Sandra Oh - the first Asian woman in history to get a nod in that category - was always going to be one of the brightest stars at this year's Emmy Awards, it was her proud mum and dad beaming alongside her that really captured the hearts of everyone at home.

They were introduced as “Mr and Mrs Oh”.

Before entering LA's Microsoft Theater, Mr and Mrs Oh were grabbed for a quick chat on the red carpet, where they gushed about being "so proud" of their famous daughter.

Her mum pulled her in for a kiss during a red carpet interview.

Inside, every time the camera swept past their row, the pair was seen smiling from ear to ear as they basked in the glow of their daughter's big night - and look, the whole thing was just too pure for words.

This year's Emmys nomination is the sixth of Oh's career. She was nominated five times for Outstanding Supporting actor in a Drama for her role as the beloved Christina Yang on Grey's Anatomy.