Sand set to fly at foreshores

PICTURE PERFECT: Plant life is about to come alive in the dunes near the Jetty boardwalk with the public asked to observe exclusions.
Greg White
EXCLUSION zones are about to appear again at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshores precinct.

There's no cause for alarm as the zones will be set up later in the month to protect rehabilitation works about to begin while giving the public clear guidelines where they may enjoy the city's brand new Pacific playground.

The rehabilitation and stabilisation work will be centred on the fore dune area along the boardwalk and compensatory planting and vegetation management will be carried out in accordance with the management plan for the site.

Increasing native vegetation diversity as well as maintaining the critical habitat of threatened flora identified within project areas are key priorities.

With the revegetation works being undertaken in planned stages, it allows for local seed and plant material collection to enable propagation.

Weed control continues at the same time.

Coffs Coast Advocate
