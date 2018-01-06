Menu
Login
News

Sand-sational summer fun back at Park Beach Plaza

Sandstorm Events are a talented crew of sand artists
Sandstorm Events are a talented crew of sand artists Cormac Hanrahan
Greg White
by

THEY start by trucking 35 tonnes of sand into Park Beach Plaza but that's just the easy part.

The real trick is to turn that material into an amazing work of art.

Plaza marketing manager Caroline Bleechmore said what we normally get between our toes at the beach will eventually be transformed into a magnificent sand sculpture.

"We are once again hosting Sandstorm Events to build a sculpture of iconic tourist attractions of the Coffs Coast as part of our Summer Of Fun promotion,” she said.

"The display takes 10 days to construct and will be in the centre until March 1.”

The extremely talented Sandstorm Events team is made up of four nationally and internationally renowned sand sculpture artists.

From that 35 tonnes of sand they are able to create things of wonder that must be seen to be believed.

Their exhibition is located outside Ritchies Supa IGA.

While being inspired, the public is also welcome to try their skills at hand creating art.

Free sand art workshops occur every day until this Saturday starting from 10am.

To participate head to the Sandstorm Events display outside the Big W entrance.

Sand sculptors Dan Belcher from America and Nikolai Torkhov from Russia are the artists who created the work at Park Beach Plaza. Dan has been inspired by local attractions including the Big Banana, Butterfly house and whales, while Nikolai has completed the nature themed sculpture which features a surfing penguin, a seal, the lighthouse and waterfalls of the Coffs hinterland.

Also, get down to the southern end of jetty beach Saturday January 6 from 9am to 11am for a Sand Sculpture Beach Party. After creating a small sculpture of his own on Jetty Beach, Dan Belcher will be helping participants build their own sculpture by giving advice and tips.A $500 Plaza voucher is up for grabs to the winner of the sculpting competition and $250 to the runner up.　

Topics:  big w caroline bleechmore park beach plaza ritchies supa iga sand art sandstorm events summer of fun at park beach plaza

Coffs Coast Advocate
Usher in cinematic fun during SWIFF

Usher in cinematic fun during SWIFF

The red carpet is being rolled out for culture on Coffs Coast

2017 Sport Rewind: July and August

WINNER, WINNER: Jockey Robert Thompson leads Coffs Harbour Gold Cup winner Darci's Affair back to the winner's circle. It was Thompson's third win in the big race.

See what made the headlines in July and August in Coffs Coast sport.

Banks take moral stand on adult entertainers

FINANCIAL FALL-OUT: Small business ombudsman onside with the adult entertainment industry.

'Old school' bank bosses lambasted by the adult industry

Two vehicle crash on bushland track, passenger airlifted

Two vehicles have collided on a remote bush road near Glenreagh

Four people injured after two vehicle crash

Local Partners